Why African Malaria Vaccines Rekindle the Fight Against Disease

Policy makers and health professionals WHO approval The first malaria vaccine that could be deployed in sub-Saharan Africa by the end of 2022

WHO approved widespread use GSKFollowing pilot programs in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, the RTS, S malaria vaccine has tracked 800,000 children since 2019.

The vaccine, which began development in 1987, said Thomas Broyer, GSK’s Chief Global Health Officer, “can revitalize the fight against malaria in the region during periods of stagnant progress in combating malaria. “.

Meanwhile, WHO Executive Secretary Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes called the approval a “historical moment” and said it would “change the course of public health history.”

British Health Minister Sajid Javid called the approval “a good result for continental public health and British science.”

The vaccine was approved for the first time, but it is still only 30% effective, requires four doses, and disappears within a few months.

But scientists hope that approval will be a watershed in efforts to tackle the burden of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa. The region accounts for the majority of the world’s 400,000 malaria deaths each year.

Colin Sutherland, a professor of parasitology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told CNBC on Thursday that children in low-income families in high-incidence areas usually have a rainy season or a year. He said he would experience several malaria attacks through.

“Therefore, the impact on public health is not only severe illness and a relatively small proportion of deaths, but also chronic or recurrent infections that lead to anemia, malaise, low school enrollment, reduced learning opportunities and cognitive impairment.” Said Sutherland.

“In that context, a vaccine that provides protection at 30% for 3-6 months can provide some highly welcomed public health benefits.”