Manitoba Health Prepares for Seasonal Influenza Campaign-Winnipeg

NS Influenza vaccination Manitoba public health authorities are again encouraging people to immunize against seasonal illnesses when they become available to the general public, in order to protect themselves as well as others.

Manitoba Health says it will soon launch this season’s flu campaign, with more than 60% of this year’s flu vaccine arriving in the state.

Priority locations such as indigenous communities, hospitals and long-term care facilities have already been shipped and deliveries to clinics, clinics and pharmacies are underway, a ministry spokesman said Thursday.

The state has recorded one flu case since September 1, a spokesman said.Experts previously told Global News that there were few cases last year due to the reality of living together. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Wearing a mask, physical distance, mainly testing for the disease.

Last year, a record number of Manitoba people (31.5% of the population) lined up with influenza vaccinations, up more than 26% from the previous year.

“Every year, I hear about how important it is to take shots to protect yourself and the people around you,” said Dr. Jos Laimer of the Vaccine Task Force in Manitoba on Thursday. This year is no exception. ” ..

“What we know is that there are so many changes now about how we need to behave even with mild symptoms, which is another reason to protect ourselves. . “

COVID-19 shots, other vaccines can be given at the same time: NACI

Both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines have changed due to changes in the National Advisory Board on Immunization, Laimer said, saying that flu shots can be confusing even if there is no risk of serious consequences. I added that it became possible to inoculate at the same time. Their advice at the end of September.

“It will help remove some of those barriers for people who can’t come many times because of their injections.”

Dr. Brent Russan, the state’s chief public health officer, said last week that continued social interaction would lead to a resurgence of other typical respiratory viruses. These include influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and rhinovirus (also known as the common cold), he says, which is already prevalent among Manitoba states.

People experiencing symptoms should be tested for COVID-19, as it can be difficult to distinguish between colds, flu, or COVID based solely on symptoms, Roussin said.

“There is no clinical way to distinguish between these respiratory viruses,” says Roussin. “It can put a lot of strain on individuals, but our healthcare system is tense. Whatever we can do to minimize the transmission of these respiratory viruses … our best It’s all about the benefits of. “

Where to get the flu vaccine

All Manitovans 6 months and older have free seasonal influenza vaccines available at ACCESS centers, clinics, nursing stations, health centers, or pharmacies.

However, those who wish to be immunized with the flu at a pharmacy must be at least 7 years old, and the flu vaccine has not yet reached everywhere like the pharmacy.

Manitoba Health advises people to call in advance to make sure the flu vaccine is available at the location of their choice.

Why influenza vaccination is even more important this year





