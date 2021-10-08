Inheriting this rare gene makes you more susceptible to Alzheimer’s disease and severe Covid-19.





To understand the link between genes and Alzheimer’s disease, the team sequenced genetic data from 2,547 people. Half of them had brain damage. & NbspPhoto Credits: & nbspiStockImages Main highlights Researchers have identified antiviral genes that affect the risk of both Alzheimer’s disease and severe Covid-19 Inflammatory changes in the brain may occur in patients with severe Covid-19 infections In addition, the researchers investigated four mutants of the OAS1 gene. All of these weaken their expression (activity). London: Researchers have identified antiviral genes that affect the risk of both Alzheimer’s disease and severe Covid-19. A team at University College London (UCL) found that one gene variant of the OAS1 gene increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by about 3-6% across the population, while associated variants of the same gene are severe Covid-19. Result of. “Alzheimer’s disease is primarily characterized by the harmful accumulation of amyloid proteins and tangles in the brain, but there is also widespread inflammation in the brain that emphasizes the importance of the immune system in Alzheimer’s disease. Some have been found to occur in both Alzheimer’s disease and Covid-19, “said Dr. Dervis Salih, lead author of the Queen Square Neurology Institute and the UK Dementia Institute at UCL. “Patients with severe Covid-19 infections may also experience inflammatory changes in the brain. Here we list genes that contribute to the exaggeration of the immune response to increase the risk of both Alzheimer’s disease and Covid-19. We have identified, “Salih added. A treatise published in the journal Brain. To understand the association between genes and Alzheimer’s disease, the team sequenced genetic data for 2,547 people. Half of them had brain damage. They found that people with a specific mutation in the OAS1 gene, called rs1131454, were more likely to suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, increasing the carrier’s baseline risk of Alzheimer’s disease by an estimated 11 to 22 percent. The new variants identified are common and have a greater impact on the risk of Alzheimer’s disease than some known risk genes, the researchers said. In addition, the researchers investigated four mutants of the OAS1 gene. All of these weaken their expression (activity). They are associated with an OAS1 variant that was recently discovered that a variant that increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease increases the baseline risk of requiring intensive care for Covid-19 by as much as 20%. I found that. That is, microglial cells with weaker OAS1 gene expression respond exaggeratedly to tissue damage, releasing so-called “cytokine storms”, leading to an autoimmune state in which the body attacks itself, the team said. rice field. Because OAS1 activity changes with age, further study of genetic networks may help older people understand why they are more vulnerable to Alzheimer’s disease, Covid-19, and other related diseases. They added that there is.

