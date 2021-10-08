What the Bay Area health officer says will end the Maskman date

Bay Area health officials provided a list of conditions they say must be met on Thursday to end the duty of indoor masks in public places — and that won’t happen soon. ..

To remove the face mask, the county must reach the yellow “moderate” COVID-19-infected layer at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for at least three weeks, with low and stable hospitalization rates, both of which are total populations. It accounts for 80% of. Complete vaccination of shots for children 5-11 years or emergency use authorization for 8 weeks.

On Thursday, no one in the CDC’s yellow layer was yet in the agreement, including Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Napa, Sonoma County, and Berkeley. In other words, the mask won. You will not get off indoors until at least November. Solano County did not join the other counties by asking everyone to wear masks indoors.

Most Bay Area health departments have masked requirements for everyone on August 3, regardless of vaccine status, following a surge in summer cases, hospitalizations, and deaths due to highly infectious delta variants. Was issued.

The surge in the case has now receded, and the Bay Area has some of the highest immunization rates in the country, so health officials here said it was time to plan to cancel the mask order.

“The mask and vaccine came together to protect the inhabitants of Alameda County and the Bay Area during the summer waves,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County Health Officer. “We expect COVID-19 and the flu to be epidemic this winter, but increasing the number of people who are well protected from serious illness by vaccination can safely ease mask requirements. . “

However, mask requirements do not end for everyone. California’s health guidance on the use of face covers may remain valid even after the local masking requirements have been lifted. This means that people who have not been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 should continue to wear masks in businesses and indoor public spaces.

The state also requires all people to cover their faces in medical facilities, public transport, and long-term care facilities for adults and the elderly, regardless of vaccination status. California’s masking guidelines for schools from kindergarten to high school are also unaffected by changes in local health orders.

So how are Bay Area County stacking under Thursday’s new mask index?

Infection: Napa and Solano are in a state that the CDC considers to be the red “highly infected” layer based on the total number of new cases per 100,000 and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests over the last 7 days. The red layer is over 100 cases, with over 10% positive. Other Bay Area counties are in the orange “substantial” layer, with 50-99 cases per 100,000 people and 8-9.99% positive tests. To reach the yellow “moderate” layer, the case should drop to 10-49 per 100,000 and the test should be 5-7.99% positive.

Hospitalization: The health officer did not provide a firm metric, saying it was “at the health officer’s discretion.” However, hospitalization in the area is currently considered low and stable.

Immunization: Vaccination levels in Bay Area County are high, but have not yet reached 80% of the total population fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, the total population fully vaccinated in the local counties on Thursday was 77% in Marin, 74% in Santa Clara and San Francisco, 72% in San Mateo, 70% in Alameda and Contra Costa, and Sonoma and Napa. It was 67%. Alternatively, federal health officials will consider applying from Pfizer-BioNTech and will authorize an emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 on October 26. The CDC, these agencies will be able to approve vaccines for infants later this fall, and orders for bay area masks may be lifted in the next eight weeks.

Dr. Sarah Cody of the Santa Clara County Health Department said Thursday that mask orders are likely to be raised by county rather than all at once.

“One county may reach the metric before another adjacent county,” says Cody. “Hospitalization and infection rates vary by county as well as vaccination rates, so we will probably remove masking requirements at different times.”

Cody said it is difficult to predict when the county will meet the mask-free threshold. “All three indicators must be met.”

Residents can track the county’s progress regarding infection and vaccination. CDC reports to dashboard, And Bay Area County are planning to add a total population vaccination rate to their own website, Cody said. The criteria for hospitalization cannot be easily tracked, but she said it is based on capacity.

“In Santa Clara County, our hospitals have a solid capacity, so it’s easy to meet the metrics,” says Cody. “The most important and most challenging indicator is the vaccination indicator.”

COVID-19 spreads easily through droplets in the air, and health officials have lifted the obligation to use local indoor masks, as the face cover remains very strong in preventing its spread, even if It does not prevent businesses, nonprofits, churches, or others with public indoor spaces from imposing their own requirements.

The Bay Area County approach was different from the Santa Cruz County approach, which lifted the indoor mask obligation on September 28, solely based on reaching moderate COVID-19 infection levels at the CDC. On the same day that Santa Cruz County lifted the mask requirement, the CDC returned the county’s transmission level to an orange “substantial” level. However, county officials said they would not re-impose Mask’s orders.

Cody said health officials remain vigilant to track the spread of a new variant of the COVID-19 virus as the winter flu season combined with an ongoing pandemic.

“As a safety measure, along with vaccination, face coverings were the key to success in the Bay Area, which reduces infections and protects public health,” said Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County Health Officer. “It is important to consider that everyone who is not vaccinated should be vaccinated immediately, as we are aiming to release the mission.”

Staffwriters Julia Prodis Sulek and Harriet Rowan contributed to this report.