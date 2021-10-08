Covid infection during pregnancy affects the fetal immune system: Study





According to one study, babies born to SARS-CoV-2 infected mothers may have elevated levels of immune cells that are known to be involved in a rapid response to viral infections. .. Researchers at King’s College London have examined the immune system of 30 babies born to mothers exposed to SARS-CoV-2 at various stages of pregnancy.

In this study, published in Nature Immunology, babies born to mothers with recent or ongoing infections are known to have elevated levels of circulating mediators and are involved in a rapid response to the infection. It was found that the proportion of cells was increasing. The ability of immune cells to make mediators was enhanced even in babies born to their mothers. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Early in pregnancy, the researchers said. They said this suggests that the mother’s infection altered the baby’s immune system. Researchers have also found that mothers pass antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 through the placenta to their babies. This is known as the transmission of passive immunity. They said this was especially apparent when the infection was early in pregnancy. “This data emphasizes that the newborn’s immune system can be affected by maternal conditions, even if the baby is not directly infected,” said Dina Gibbons of King’s College London. .. “This paves the way for many studies and suggests that other maternal factors may be able to alter the development of the fetal immune system,” said Gibbons, the study’s corresponding author. .. Sarah Sze, the first author of this treatise and a PhD student at King’s College London, asks if these immune changes can help newborns respond better to subsequent infections after birth. Said it was interesting to know. The authors of the study will test more newborns to see if others may have a particular response to SARS-CoV-2. This suggests the transfer of the virus from the mother to the baby. They also look at how maternal infections alter the baby’s immune system and how long these changes last. All the latest Parenting news,download Indian newspaper app.

