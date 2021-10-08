NUS, NTU scientists and doctors are developing new methods to detect COVID-19 viral RNA in the air





Singapore: Scientists and doctors at the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University have developed a method for detecting SARS-CoV-2 RNA in the air in an indoor environment. SARS-CoV-2 RNA refers to the nucleic acid that encodes the COVID-19 virus. A team of scientists and doctors from NTU’s Singapore Center for Environmental and Life Sciences (SCELSE) and NUS’s Yonglulin School of Medicine tried this method in two inpatient wards of a hospital treating active COVID-19 patients. .. In a joint news release on Friday (October 8), NUS and NTU produce a “higher detection rate” of environmental viral RNA compared to surface swab samples collected in the same area. I found that. The study demonstrated the “strength” of devices and methods, the detection of viral RNA in the air, said Professor Paul Tambyah, deputy director of the Infectious Disease Translational Research Program at NUS Medicine. “If you can put it in a place where you don’t think you have COVID patients, it’s like doing a swab PCR of 30 people if you find viral RNA. Instead of doing a swab PCR of 30 people, you go through one filter. And you can know what the targeted precautions you should take, “he added. Between February and May 2020, the team conducted studies in two wards: a naturally ventilated open cohort ward and a mechanically ventilated isolated ward. After a COVID-19 outbreak in an migrant worker’s dormitory last year, patients were moved from a single isolation room to open cohort wards, and studies in these wards were conducted “in the real world.” It’s much closer to that, “said Professor Tamber. “So this was what we expected, for example, when a family of infected people boarded a plane or a group of presymptomatic people stepped into a conference hall for a meeting. “Professor Tamber, who is also the president, said. Of the Asia-Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases. “The important thing was to find out if we could find a live virus in the air, and even if we didn’t, these devices could be used to detect the virus in public places. You don’t have to go to a total blockade, a travel ban, or even a potential quarantine to see if that’s the case, “he added. Professor Stephen Schuster, Deputy Director of the Center, not only identifies whether there were infected people in the room or setting, but also whether SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels are too high to pose a risk of infection. It will help you to evaluate. SCELSE. “Of course, what we want to create is a ventilation situation that is always too low for people to be at risk.” How the method works In the ward, an air sampling device was deployed in combination with the “ultra-low biomass analysis approach” developed by NTU’s SCELSE team. In a press release, NUS and NTU needed this approach because it can be “difficult” to detect viral substances in the air in a ventilated indoor environment with high air change rates. The air exchange rate is the frequency with which the air in the room is replaced by the outside air. For example, the air exchange rate in a hospital isolation ward can be up to 14 times an hour.

..

