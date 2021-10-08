Health
Some US patients awaiting an organ transplant should be vaccinated with the Covid vaccine or removed from the list.Vaccines and immunization
The Colorado and Washington medical systems have removed unvaccinated patients from their organ transplant list, based on a study that unprotected recipients are much more likely to die from Covid-19.
UC Health, Colorado, said patients on the kidney transplant waiting list should be vaccinated within the next 30 days. Otherwise, it will be removed from the list. Leilani Lutali said 9 news She is a patient in question and has not yet been vaccinated because of her religious views.
Republican Tim Geitner Parliamentarian Tweet A letter she received on Tuesday stated that the health care system “refused life-saving treatment.”
According to experts, rejection inhibitors suppress the recipient’s immunity and the risk of dying from an infection such as coronavirus is very high, so it is standard practice to require vaccination before transplantation. ..
UW Medicine has also added Covid vaccination as a condition of the transplant list a few weeks agoParticipate in other vaccinations that you need for years.If patients choose not to be vaccinated, they NS From the waiting list.so Informal Twitter Voting From one transplant director, one-third of respondents said their transplant center had a similar policy.
Dr. Camille Cotton, clinical director of transplantation and immunocompromised host infections at Massachusetts General Hospital, emailed the Guardian: -Threatening Covid-19. “
The case fatality rate of transplant recipients infected with coronavirus is 20-30%, which is surprisingly higher than other populations, about 1.6%.
NS study Starting in July, organ transplant recipients who were vaccinated before receiving a solid organ transplant were found to be nearly 80% less likely to be infected with Covid than completely unvaccinated recipients. I did.
Immunizing patients before surgery ensures the safety of patients and those around them in the hospital during and after the transplant, Cotton said. Also, the vaccine is much more effective before the transplant. This is because patients can initiate a strong immune response before they start taking immunosuppressive drugs.
Vaccinated patients may also consider organs from Covid-positive donors, a new move in the field of transplantation.
Even fully vaccinated recipients are at increased risk of developing Covid-19. Dr. Dolly Segev, a transplant surgeon and professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins, said transplant patients were 82 times more likely to develop breakthrough infections, which were hospitalized or hospitalized compared to other vaccinated people. He said he was 485 times more likely to die. Guardian.
“If you are a transplant patient, you may get sick very often, and you have a 10% chance of dying from the breakthrough infections mentioned above,” he said.
Vaccination is the only way to ensure that transplant patients recover successfully, he said.
“There is precedent for a transplant patient to pass all sorts of requirements before they are considered eligible and before they are listed,” says Segev. This includes vaccination against diseases such as mumps, mumps, rubella, pneumococcus, meningococcus, and influenza, cardiovascular health testing, and discontinuation of smoking and drinking.
Doctors also assess whether patients are “too risky to transplant,” Segev said. “If you think you are too likely to die if transplanted, they are not good candidates for this resource. It is a rare resource and should be shared with all patients across the country.”
There are over 100,000 people Organ donation There is a waiting list in the United States, but only 39,000 transplants are done each year.
“Physicians need to consider the short-term and long-term health risks of their patients when considering whether to recommend an organ transplant,” said Dan Weaver, a UC Health spokeswoman.
Health providers in need of vaccination have not made value judgments, Segev said. “They see us still in the fourth wave of Covid, which is very aggressive in this country, and no one wants to transplant someone and kill them a month later. I don’t think, because they got Covid and are highly immunosuppressed. “
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/oct/08/patients-waiting-organ-transplants-vaccinated-covid
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]