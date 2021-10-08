Some US patients awaiting an organ transplant should be vaccinated with the Covid vaccine or removed from the list.Vaccines and immunization

The Colorado and Washington medical systems have removed unvaccinated patients from their organ transplant list, based on a study that unprotected recipients are much more likely to die from Covid-19.

UC Health, Colorado, said patients on the kidney transplant waiting list should be vaccinated within the next 30 days. Otherwise, it will be removed from the list. Leilani Lutali said 9 news She is a patient in question and has not yet been vaccinated because of her religious views.

Republican Tim Geitner Parliamentarian Tweet A letter she received on Tuesday stated that the health care system “refused life-saving treatment.”

According to experts, rejection inhibitors suppress the recipient’s immunity and the risk of dying from an infection such as coronavirus is very high, so it is standard practice to require vaccination before transplantation. ..

UW Medicine has also added Covid vaccination as a condition of the transplant list a few weeks agoParticipate in other vaccinations that you need for years.If patients choose not to be vaccinated, they NS From the waiting list.so Informal Twitter Voting From one transplant director, one-third of respondents said their transplant center had a similar policy.

Dr. Camille Cotton, clinical director of transplantation and immunocompromised host infections at Massachusetts General Hospital, emailed the Guardian: -Threatening Covid-19. “

The case fatality rate of transplant recipients infected with coronavirus is 20-30%, which is surprisingly higher than other populations, about 1.6%.

NS study Starting in July, organ transplant recipients who were vaccinated before receiving a solid organ transplant were found to be nearly 80% less likely to be infected with Covid than completely unvaccinated recipients. I did.

Immunizing patients before surgery ensures the safety of patients and those around them in the hospital during and after the transplant, Cotton said. Also, the vaccine is much more effective before the transplant. This is because patients can initiate a strong immune response before they start taking immunosuppressive drugs.

Vaccinated patients may also consider organs from Covid-positive donors, a new move in the field of transplantation.

Even fully vaccinated recipients are at increased risk of developing Covid-19. Dr. Dolly Segev, a transplant surgeon and professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins, said transplant patients were 82 times more likely to develop breakthrough infections, which were hospitalized or hospitalized compared to other vaccinated people. He said he was 485 times more likely to die. Guardian.

“If you are a transplant patient, you may get sick very often, and you have a 10% chance of dying from the breakthrough infections mentioned above,” he said.

Vaccination is the only way to ensure that transplant patients recover successfully, he said.

“There is precedent for a transplant patient to pass all sorts of requirements before they are considered eligible and before they are listed,” says Segev. This includes vaccination against diseases such as mumps, mumps, rubella, pneumococcus, meningococcus, and influenza, cardiovascular health testing, and discontinuation of smoking and drinking.

Doctors also assess whether patients are “too risky to transplant,” Segev said. “If you think you are too likely to die if transplanted, they are not good candidates for this resource. It is a rare resource and should be shared with all patients across the country.”

There are over 100,000 people Organ donation There is a waiting list in the United States, but only 39,000 transplants are done each year.

“Physicians need to consider the short-term and long-term health risks of their patients when considering whether to recommend an organ transplant,” said Dan Weaver, a UC Health spokeswoman.

Health providers in need of vaccination have not made value judgments, Segev said. “They see us still in the fourth wave of Covid, which is very aggressive in this country, and no one wants to transplant someone and kill them a month later. I don’t think, because they got Covid and are highly immunosuppressed. “