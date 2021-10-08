Licking County Health reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths this week





As part of this week’s COVID-19 data, 17 COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the Licking County Health Department. According to official data, 35 LCHDs died of COVID-19 in September and 5 died of the virus in October. September has the highest number of deaths from the disease since January, with 38 reported. In total, 132 licking counties died of COVID-19 in 2021 and 266 died on Wednesday after the pandemic began. Licking County Health Commissioner Chad Brown explained that 17 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Licking County on Wednesday. This does not mean that 17 people died this week, but received reports of many of them. According to Brown, the agency does not have data to determine the number of vaccinated or unvaccinated deaths. LCHD states that data on deaths from COVID-19 are the last individuals in Licking County to know their address, and that COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death somewhere on the death certificate. I did. Regarding the number of cases and hospitalization, Brown said they were seeing their institutions start to decline. Mr Brown said Licking County reported 50 hospitalizations two weeks ago and 40 hospitalizations this week. COVID-19 cases in Licking County are also starting to decline weekly, Mr Brown said, consistent with what the state sees. The Ohio Department of Health reported 6,310 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. LCHD reported 854 new COVID-19 cases in Licking County and a total of 1,222 active COVID-19 cases in 40 hospitalizations. Officials said about 89,584 people in Licking County, or about 50%, started vaccination. Brown continues to recommend vaccinations to qualified individuals, encourages sick people to stay home, and quarantines those diagnosed with COVID-19 at home. He said he was encouraging. Mr Brown also said that people in school buildings are encouraged to wear masks. LCHD also offers a clinic for those who are eligible to take COVID-19 booster shots. For more information on COVID-19 data and the LCHD Booster Clinic, please visit the LickingCoHealth.org website.

