Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Maine fell 28% from last week





Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Maine fell by more than a quarter as of Thursday. This is a phenomenal change in the delta variant surge and labor shortages that have burdened healthcare providers for weeks. Hospitalizations fell from 211 last Friday to 152 on Thursday, a 28% drop with different results across the largest hospitals in Maine. Brewer-based Northern Light Health had 33 patients across the system, 65 a week ago, but Maine Health had 60 patients across the system last Wednesday, up from 48 on Thursday. Did. This decrease provides relief to hospitals that have been accused of increasing cases of COVID-19 in the last 6 weeks, primarily among people who are not completely vaccinated, but the case rate remains. Given that, it is unclear if positive profits will continue. It is relatively stable. so Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center In Bangor, which has been hit hardest by the recent surge, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has dropped from 40 to 22, a 45% reduction in a week. Augusta’s Main General Medical Center has 10 COVID-19 patients, a 50% decrease from last week. At the Maine Medical Center in Maine Health in Portland, there were 25 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a 24% decrease from a week ago. Jeffrey Austin, a lobbyist at the Main Hospital Association, said the decline seems to be happening across the state. However, as soon as the number of COVID-19 patients decreases, the stress is relieved, but hospitals are struggling to find workers ahead of Governor Janet Mills’ vaccine requirements for healthcare workers, which will come into effect near the end of the month. increase. “I think the greatest relief from stress is knowing that the trend may end,” Austin said. “The appearance of what hopefully looks like a peak is good for stress levels.” Hospital representatives were cautiously optimistic about the changes they were seeing. Northern Light Health spokesman Andrew Suchet said the decline was welcomed, but it is unlikely to decline further as the prevalence remains high in Penobscot County. EMMC saw the highest COVID-19 patient record among 59 patients during the surge last month. MaineGeneral Health is still struggling to discharge patients to long-term care facilities to address staff shortages, said Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Riggs. The overall low hospitalization, said Robert Horsburgh, a professor of epidemiology at Boston University, suggests that Mainners’ illness may be reduced. “If the intensive care unit remains full, hospitals will have to start making rather difficult choices when they have to deal with heart attacks and car accidents,” he said. More articles from BDN

