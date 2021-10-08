Cold temperatures should limit the invasion of mosquitoes into Phoenix Metro.Phoenix weather





Phoenix (3TV / CBS 5) – The 2021 monsoon rained heavily on Arizona, creating a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Some mosquitoes may have West Nile virus. It was a particularly bad year for small vampires, but the mosquito season is getting colder, but it’s not over yet. We are considering a cool-down that will lower the highs to the 80s over the weekend and lower them to the 70s early next week. It should dent the invasion of mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are cold-blooded. Like a snake. Temperatures above the 80’s are perfect for them. When mercury drops in the 1960s, its activity declines. And when temperatures are constantly below the 1950s, mosquitoes die or hunt to hibernate. Next week, Phoenix will see lows in the 1950s, and in some areas even in the 1940s. “This cooldown is short-lived, but it helps delay these insects from feasting us,” said Kim Kintero, a meteorologist at the Arizona Family Meteorological Service. For now, insect repellents, including DEET, are your friends. Essential oils such as citronella, lemongrass, peppermint, eucalyptus and lavender can also be used. Alex Luna of Scorpion Repel Pest Control said mosquitoes don’t like their scents. According to the latest figures from the Arizona Department of Health, updated Thursday, there were 183 confirmed cases of West Nile fever and an estimated 223 cases across the state. Of the total of 406 cases, most of which are in Maricopa County, 20 died. These numbers have increased significantly since 2020, which was seen “immediately” more than the monsoon. Maricopa County has recorded only three confirmed cases of West Nile fever. Not only has the number of cases of West Nile virus increased, but the severity of the disease has also worsened. In the most severe cases, the virus can cause swelling of the brain (encephalitis) or tissue around the brain (meningitis). “Symptoms of neurological disorders include headache, high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, coma, tremor, seizures, and paralysis,” he explains. Maricopa County Public Health Service West Nile Virus Web Page.. According to the Maricopa County Public Health Service, symptoms tend to appear 2 to 6 days after being bitten. These symptoms include fever, headache, body pain, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. Officials say that one in five people will develop symptoms. Most people recover, but it’s a long way to go, with fatigue and weakness lasting weeks and even months. West Nile fever first occurred in the United States in 1999. The Maricopa County Public Health Service said the first outbreak was in 2004. West Nile virus story

