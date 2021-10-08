Covid Trial Participants in the UK to End a Trip to Pfizer Jab’limbo’ | Vaccines and Immunization

The government has announced that it will provide thousands of British people who have participated in the Covid-19 vaccine trial with a vaccine approved for travel abroad.

Participants said they were in dire straits and stuck because they couldn’t get the licensed Covid-19 vaccine. Interfere with their ability to leave Britain For business and entertainment.

However, after receiving advice from the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), the Department of Health (DHSC) said: England Pfizer / BioNTech Jab should be provided twice, 8 weeks apart, to those who participated in the UK-based Novavax trial.

Health administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are expected to follow vaccine test participants in their respective regions.

More than 15,000 people have participated in Phase 3 Novavax trials at various hospital sites across the UK, but the company has not yet submitted data to regulators for jab approval.

The UK has already acknowledged that people participating in clinical trials of the Covid vaccine have been fully vaccinated for national and international certification purposes. However, most other countries do not allow volunteers in clinical trials, and visitors must be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved for deployment by the relevant drug regulator.