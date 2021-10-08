Depression and anxiety have decreased as the US COVID-19 regulation ended in 2021. CDC data

Symptoms Depression and anxiety Fallen in the first half of 2021 among American adults, as Americans received COVID-19 vaccination State blockades and other restrictions have been lifted.

According to a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study released Tuesday, the increase or decrease in the frequency of symptoms reported at the state and national levels “reflects the number of weeks of new COVID-19 cases during the same period. .. “

I also found an agency Levels reported in June remain high compared to estimates from the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) from 2019, with symptom frequency increasing since August 2020 and from December last year to 2021 1. It peaked in the month.

CDC used survey data Obtained from the bi-weekly U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey (HPS), which began in April 2020, contains approximately 117 million U.S. Census Bureau master address files containing both email and mobile numbers. Extracted from the selection. Housing Units in All 50 States and Washington, DC

The analysis examined data collected from 19 biweekly surveys from August 2020 to June 2021.

Researchers analyzed over 1.5 million responses for all 19 waves to get results.

Nationally, the average frequency of anxiety symptoms increased by 13% from August 2020 to December 2020 and decreased by 26.8% from December 2020 to June 2021.

The severity of depression increased by 14.8% from August 2020 to December 2020 and decreased by almost a quarter from December 2020 to June 2021.

“Throughout the study, the frequency of anxiety and depression symptoms was positively correlated with the mean number of COVID-19 cases per day. Psychiatric services and resources, including distance care behavioral services, were COVID- It’s important during the 19-pandemic, “the CDC wrote.

Mississippi was found to be one of the states with the highest increase in the rate of anxiety and depression, while Florida and New York each had the lowest increase in the rate of depression and anxiety.

Authorities said the study had at least six restrictions, including the fifth reduction in the frequency of symptoms observed by June 2021 before the recent surge. For delta variants..

Researchers added that mental health care and resource delivery systems, such as telemedicine behavioral services, are important during a pandemic, especially among those who are imbalanced by the virus.

The CDC said that members of the population in the more devastated areas could be “more vulnerable to the psychological effects of COVID-19,” and if morbidity and mortality were increasing, the pandemic He said the impact on mental health could have regional implications.

“Variations in anxiety and depression symptoms during a pandemic highlight the importance of real-time monitoring of mental health symptoms. By tracking these results, including demographic characteristics, mentally Health services and healthcare providers needed to treat people with clinically significant symptoms, “the study concluded.

Previous CDC report From August 2020, we found that 31% of US adults surveyed in June reported symptoms of anxiety or depression – number. NIMH (National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry) Dir.Joshua Gordon wrote It was almost twice the rate expected before the pandemic.

Percentage of US adults who experienced at least one of these disorders in December Rise to 42%: 11% increase from the previous year, Nature reported in February..

Another CDC survey More than half of public health workers reported mental health problems during the pandemic, as announced in July.

Gordon SAMHSA Disaster Pain Helpline (1-800-985-5990) And that Crisis text line (text HOME to 741741) CDC, NIMH, and other agencies reported a significant increase in volume early in the pandemic, Suicide prevention lifeline (1-800-273-TALK)..

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free, confidential emotional support to people in suicide crisis or mental distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

If you or anyone you know is thinking of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

