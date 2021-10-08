Maine reports 467 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday





Maine reported 467 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, killing four more and slightly reducing the number of cases amid signs that the recent surge has begun to subside. The 7-day average of new daily cases decreased to 519.9, down from 591.6 a week ago, but up from 316.7 a month ago. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 94,348 COVID-19s have been recorded in Maine, killing 1,070 people. Number of people Hospitalized in COVID-19 in Maine and continues to decline sharply.. As of Thursday-latest available data-152 were hospitalized, 46 of whom were critical care and 23 were ventilators. Over the past two weeks, hospitalizations have decreased by 45% and the number of critical care patients has decreased by 80%. In the United States as a whole, COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped from an average of 81,725 ​​two weeks ago to 63,921, or 28 percent, according to the US CDC. In Maine, the positive rate also dropped from about 6% a few weeks ago to 4.43% on Thursday. A low positive rate is an indication that most symptomatic cases of circulating illness have been reported, leading to more effective isolation and quarantine-like public health strategies to control infection. increase. Also on Thursday, the Maine Department of Education released the latest data on positive cases and outbreaks in public schools. Since the beginning of the school year, there are currently 2,910 cases between staff and students, an increase of 332 cases from last week. Five more schools have reached outbreaks, bringing the total to 113. Meanwhile, many parents are enthusiastic about federal approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11. Pfizer submitted the data to the Food and Drug Administration and formally sought approval from elementary school students. Its approval may occur shortly before or shortly after Halloween. For those currently vaccinated, 883,680 people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated in Maine, accounting for 65.7 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. This story will be updated.

