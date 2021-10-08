MultiCare Finds Washington Volunteers for COVID-19 Booster Exam





Olympia – The MultiCare Health System is looking for volunteers to participate in clinical trials, including Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine booster. In this study, participants will be given one booster dose of the Moderna vaccine, along with either a single or influenza vaccine, to assess the immune response of COVID-19 booster shots along with other vaccinations. “When we move into the future, where boosting the current COVID-19 vaccine is common, it may be given at the same time as other vaccines, such as the flu vaccine and the herpes zoster vaccine,” said Dr. Jonathan Staben. Stated. , Principal Investigator in the inland northwestern region of the study. “We need to continue to investigate and study whether co-administration of specific vaccines affects their performance.” The MultiCare Institute for Research and Innovation is looking for 200 adults in Puget Sound and northwestern Inland. To participate, volunteers must do the following: Must be 18 years or older.

He had been given both Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at least 6 months ago.

Have not been vaccinated against influenza or shingles in the last 6 months.When

You are not pregnant or do not plan to become pregnant within the next two months. Participants under the age of 50 are eligible for the flu vaccine, but participants over the age of 50 can be vaccinated with either the flu vaccine or the herpes zoster vaccine. In a news release, Starben said the study was great for anyone already planning to get a booster for their health or high-risk profession. According to the release, participants will have more than 6 face-to-face clinic visits and 2 telephone check-in visits in 24 weeks. Also, take several blood draws to monitor the results and maintain a diary that tracks your mood. Fees incurred while participating in the trial will be refunded. The study will also explore the additional benefits of combining the COVID-19 vaccine with other vaccines, said Dr. Vinay Malhotra, Principal Investigator in the Puget Sound region of the study. “Billions of different COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide, but to understand the subtle differences in how long their protection lasts and how they vary from person to person. Is still working on it, “said Malhotra. MultiCare has completed previous COVID-19 clinical trials, including the January vaccine trial. If you are interested, please send an email to [email protected] or call (253) 403-7249. Let’s look at the city number. The Spokane Community Health District reported 290 new cases and 5 additional deaths on Thursday. The virus has killed 860 people in Spokane. There are 183 people in Spokane. The Panhandle Health District reported 121 new cases with no additional deaths. The virus has killed 501 people in the Panhandle Health District. There are 145 residents of Panhandle who are hospitalized for the virus. Kootenai Health reported 143 COVID-19 patients, including one pediatric patient. There are 43 patients in need of critical care.

