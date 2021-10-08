Increasing Covid rates in secondary schools in the UK, ONS data show | Coronavirus





According to the report, one in 14 junior high school students was infected with Covid last week. Numbers released by the National Bureau of Statistics.. The significant increase (from an estimated 1 in 20 students last week) suggests that the spread of Covid through secondary school far exceeds the government’s vaccination program.Continue This week’s criticism From head teachers and parents about the deployment of “unplanned” vaccines that continue to disrupt education. An ONS study based on cotton swabs collected from randomly selected households showed an overall increase in Covid infections. England From 1 in 85 to 1 in 70 in the week leading up to October 2. This trend is driven by a clearly significant increase in infectious diseases in secondary education children, with stable or decreasing positive testing rates for most age groups. According to an ONS study, Scotland and Northern Ireland have seen a decline in Covid cases in recent weeks, and Wales has seen a tendency to be “uncertain.” Kevin McConway, an emeritus professor of applied statistics at The Open University, said the latest results for middle school children were “concerned.” “By all means, this is a significant increase, as evidenced by the reopening of schools and, decisively, the still low immunization rates of children in that age group,” he said. I did. graphic The latest data suggest that natural infections spread to secondary school sooner than students are vaccinated.according to Data released by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) By last Sunday, just a few weeks away from the government’s semi-annual goal, less than 1 in 10 (9%) were vaccinated on Thursday. More than one-third of children who have been vaccinated to date live with clinically vulnerable children or vulnerable people who are prioritized for vaccination in early summer. Mark Woolhouse, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, said: It really takes a coordinated effort to catch up. What that means is that herd immunity is beginning to play a role in that age group through natural infections. “ “I don’t think that’s the reason for canceling the vaccination,” Woolhouse added. “There are not only short-term strategies here, but also long-term strategies.” According to the latest UKHSA data, infections in this age group may have peaked or may soon peak, according to Woolhouse. ONS data trends tend to lag behind new case numbers because they capture protracted infections as well as new cases. In addition, infectious diseases in the secondary school age group do not seem to have spread significantly to older age groups. Sarah Crofts, Head of Analytical Output for the ONSCovid-19 Infection Survey, said: This is mainly due to the significant increase in secondary school students, which seems to reflect their return to school in September. “ Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said the magnitude of the increase in secondary school children is “very surprising” and why infections appear to be widespread in secondary school, but young. He said it was unclear if it was not widespread in children. According to ONS, 1 in 36 elementary school children are infected, and the trend has been fairly flat since September.

