Death and hospitalization increased in Chippewa County after COVID-19 surge
Chippewa County — After a few weeks surge in the number of COVID-19, the number of deaths and the number of people hospitalized for the virus increased.
As of Wednesday afternoon, COVID-19 killed 40 people and hospitalized 10 people, according to the Chippewa County Health Department. This means 4 new deaths and 4 inpatients compared to last week’s total. Approximately 1,420 cases were identified, with an estimated 1,981 cases and 2,752 recovery. From September 30th to October 6th, 205 new cases, 52 new recovery cases, and 268 cases were actively monitored by the health department.
As far as immunization rates are concerned, 58.3% of Chippewa county residents are initially vaccinated and 53.7% are currently fully vaccinated.
On Thursday, Michigan reported that there were 16 patients admitted with COVID-19 at Sue’s War Memorial Hospital, three of whom were in the intensive care unit. Helen Newberry Joy Hospital had three patients, but the intensive care unit had no virus patients.
All War Memorial Hospital facilities are closed to visitors, except for long-term care, unless the patient meets certain exception criteria. To see these visitor limits, visit the following website: www.warmemorialhospital.org..
Suelia Junior High School has announced that it will be closed for the rest of the week and on Mondays after the COVID-19 epidemic.
Amy Scott Kronemeier, director of the Sue Area School, sent a district notice to her family on Wednesday, stating that “community events” were identified, primarily in grades 5 and 6, that would lead to the spread of COVID-19 schools.
So far in October, according to data from the COVID-19 school at Sueria School, 96 people were quarantined and 20 students and 3 staff were positive for COVID-19 testing. Of the 96 quarantined, 64 are from Suelia Middle School and 11 out of 20 are from Middle School.
Seven new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Wednesday at Sue’s JKL Burweting School. Pickford Public Schools reported two new cases on Tuesday and Wednesday. Since September 7, Radyard Area School has reported 15 positive cumulative cases. Les Cheneaux Community Schools has not reported new COVID-19 cases in the school. Tahquamenon Area Schools found four cases on Monday and four more on Wednesday.
The Ojibwe Charter School and St. Mary’s Catholic School have not yet reported cases within the school.
Lake Superior State University has confirmed 56 COVID-19s on campus since the start of the fall semester on August 23, 9 of which are currently active. Students on campus. Currently, three are quarantined and four are in active quarantine.
As of August 30, the Sioux Department of Health will resume COVID-19 screening for all visiting patients and visitors to the facility. For more information on vaccination pre-registration or the Sioux Health Department, please visit: www.saulttribehealth.com..
Whitney Gravel, chairman of the Baymills Indian Community, announced last week that the Baymills Indian Community Executive Council has adopted an extension to continue fighting the COVID-19 epidemic and protect the health and security of tribal nations. bottom. The community indoor mask obligation is valid until November 1st for all citizens, employees, guests and visitors. Obligations apply regardless of whether you are vaccinated or not.
Currently, there are no other external, assembly, competent, or social distance restrictions. Gravelle encourages all tribal citizens, employees, and community members to continue to wear masks when in public indoor locations.
“The Baymills Indian Community is working to combat the COVID-19 epidemic within the tribal nation, and we appreciate your understanding,” Gravelle said in an update. “If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the Executive Council.
For more information on the Baymills Indian Community, please visit: www.baymills.org..
“We are experiencing increased hospitalizations and unfortunately additional deaths associated with COVID-19,” said Karen Senks, a health officer at the Chippewa County Health Department. Community members are strongly encouraged to wear masks in public places, keep washing their hands frequently, and limit exposure to large gatherings. “
Senks added that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that individuals exposed to COVID-19 be tested within 3-5 days after exposure. In addition, the Chippewa County Health Department recommends that members of the community be vaccinated if they are eligible.
Last month, the Department of Health announced that risk-based case investigations are now prioritized due to the increasing number of cases in Chippewa County. The health department currently receives more than 30 new cases per day, and its staff is no longer able to handle all positive cases on the day they are received.
The Chippewa County Health Department prioritizes school-age children and employees working in the field, health care providers, and residents of long-term care facilities. We are also working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to provide additional support. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 can be contacted by text, email, or phone from an individual working at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Visit www.chippewahd.com for local testing sites and vaccination eligibility and schedules...
For the latest information on COVID-19, please visit the following website. www.michigan.gov/coronavirus Also www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.. For local updates, please visit: www.chippewahd.com Also www.warmemorialhospital.org..
— Contact news reporter Taylor Washam ([email protected]).
