Scientists welcome the approval of the historic malaria vaccine-but point out future challenges

More than 130 years since the name Plasmodium malaria The parasite behind malaria in 1890 now has the first approved vaccine in the world. While many malaria researchers are celebrating development, others have expressed concern about the deployment of moderately effective vaccines.

On October 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended green-lighting a vaccine called RTS, S for widespread use in children under the age of five in Africa, the habitat of the most deadly Plasmodium. bottom. Plasmodium falciparum..

“RTS and S malaria vaccines have been in production for over 30 years and are changing the history of public health,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adanom Gebreyes at a press conference announcing approval. I mentioned in.

It has compared to other childhood vaccinations Moderate effectivenessPrevents about 30% of severe malaria cases after a series of 4 injections.

Nonetheless, one modeling study suggests that deploying a series of full doses to all children in countries with high incidences of malaria can prevent the deaths of 23,000 children annually. .. I live in 2018.

Leaders across Africa are currently considering whether and how to deploy it. In Mali, for example, Alasan Dicco, a malaria researcher at the University of Bamako, said: Nature It was shortly after the WHO announcement that the State Health Minister asked him what Mali needed to do to get the vaccine.

“I told her that we need to promote this vaccine as the highest level government country in order to make it available as quickly and affordably as possible,” he adds.

30 years of effort

Researchers have developed and tested the RTS, S vaccine — also known as its brand name Mosquirix — Since 1987, Costs over US $ 750 million. It was primarily funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle, Washington and the London-based pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

The clinical trial ended in 2015, but WHO subsequently recommended a pilot study to determine the feasibility and safety of this multi-dose vaccine outside of clinical trials.

The Geneva-based health partnership Gavi, Vaccine Alliance has helped fund a pilot program that has distributed 2.3 million vaccines in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi.These studies report hospitalization for severe malaria Approximately 30% reduction.. These results give WHO the confidence to recommend four doses of the vaccine to children living in areas with moderate to severe malaria infection.

However, Dicko says countries may bring about even greater reductions in hospitalizations and deaths through coordinated deployments.

In August, he and his colleagues reported that if the RTS, S vaccine was given three times before the rainy season when malaria peaked, and before the fourth and fifth doses, due to pediatric malaria. We announced the results of a clinical trial that reduced mortality by 73%. The rainy season after that.In particular, this was done in combination with a method called Chemical prevention of seasonal malaria, Healthy children take antimalarial medications every month to prevent illness.

In addition to how the vaccine is deployed, another question the country needs to answer is how much it will cost to buy and distribute it, and help donors draft a bill. Whether or not.

Vaccine maker GSK Make a statement We promise to enable 15 million doses per year at a price just above the production cost. However, it takes about 100 million doses per year for all children in a burdensome country to receive shots.

Do you want to obscure existing measures?

Some researchers fear that the excitement of the vaccine will obscure existing malaria control, such as pesticide programs and functional medical systems, which are often already underfunded.

At a potential cost of about $ 5 per dose, Researchers suggest Vaccine deployment, including its distribution, will cost approximately $ 325 million annually to be administered to 10 African countries with high incidences of malaria. They point out that in some of these countries, other malaria measures have failed due to lack of support.

“I respect the researchers who have been involved in this great effort, but in reality, even if the results of the research are disappointing, a great deal of money is being spent on this vaccine.” Says Badara Sith, a malaria researcher at the Institute of Health. Epidemiological surveillance and training in Dakar, Senegal, adds: “I don’t think 30% of effective vaccines will be accepted by Americans.”

Nonetheless, he and James Tibenderana, a Ugandan epidemiologist at the Malaria Consortium in London, said the RTS and S vaccines could affect some areas. To achieve that, Tibenderana emphasizes the need for extensive communication campaigns so that false information does not interfere with deployment.

“People will wonder why a partially effective vaccine 30 years ago was suddenly introduced during a pandemic, targeting only Africans,” he says. “Incorrect information about the COVID-19 vaccine should tell us that we cannot take the trust of the community for granted.”

Despite the long journey, he and others are grateful for WHO’s decision. “The devastation of COVID-19, the stagnation of progress in malaria control, and Resistance to antimalarial drugsIt’s uplifting to see some positive news, “he says.

This article was reproduced with permission First edition October 8, 2021.