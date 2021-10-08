Health
Dr. Moma Clinic has completed the CDC’s COVID vaccination program
CDPHE is Dr. MomaHealth & Wellness Clinic has determined that it is in breach of the CDCCOVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider Agreement.
Colorado Springs, Colorado — Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic in Colorado Springs on Friday Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Program.
NS Colorado Public Health and Environment Department (CDPHE) on Friday Moma Health & Wellness Clinic Related to the Coronavirus Vaccine Program.
Based on a review of all available information, the CDPHE has stated that it has officially terminated Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic from further participation in CDC’s COVID-19 vaccination program, which will take effect on Friday, October 8.
> The above video from April 2021: Dr. The MomaHealth & Wellness Clinic vaccination program has been suspended.
CDPHE Participation in the clinic program was suspended on April 9, 2021After being informed of irregularities in vaccine storage and handling, documentation of vaccination administration, and post-vaccination observation practices.
CDPHE is Dr. MomaHealth & Wellness Clinic has determined that it is in breach of the CDCCOVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider Agreement in the following ways:
Failure to store and handle COVID-19 vaccine under appropriate conditions.
The temperature of the storage unit cannot be constantly monitored using equipment and practices that comply with the CDC vaccine storage and handling toolkit guidance.
Does not comply with CDPHE guidance for handling temperature fluctuations.
Non-compliance with the requirements for safe immune service practice during the COVID-19 pandemic, including non-compliance with social distance and masking requirements within all areas of the clinic.
Does not comply with the billing requirements outlined in the CDCCOVID-19 Vaccination Provider Agreement.
In consultation with the CDC, CDPHE is Dr. The Moma Vaccination Clinic has determined that the COVID-19 vaccine should be provided to all patients who have been vaccinated at least once. Re-vaccination for Vaccination error Related to improper storage and handling.
CDPHE is Dr. He said he was sending up-to-date guidance on additional and boosted immunodoses to people vaccinated at the Moma Vaccination Clinic.
According to CDPHE, Dr. MomaHealth & Wellness is a federal-level monoclonal antibody provider. CDPHE communicated the findings to its federal partners and said it recommended not continuing with the provider.
> Below the video: Dr. Moma speaks with 9NEWS in April 2021.
Related: Dr. Moma COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic reported that there are unlabeled syringes and no visible temperature logs
