Delta has a 235% higher risk of entering the ICU than the original coronavirus
- The new variant of SARS-CoV-2 is more toxic and contagious than the original variant of the virus.
- Health professionals associate these concerns (VOCs) with hospitalization, intensive care unit (ICU) admission, and increased risk of death.
- Vaccination reduces the risk of serious illness and death even with VOCs.
- However, even with increased vaccination, control measures are needed to reduce the spread of VOCs.
Canadian studies have found links between new variants of SARS-CoV-2, especially Delta variant, And an increased risk of severe illness and death.
Retrospective study by the University of Toronto, Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ), We examined 212,326 cases in Ontario from February 7th to June 27th, 2021. The authors of the study compared the risk of hospitalization, ICU admission, and VOC mortality with the risk of non-VOCSARS-CoV-2 strains.
Researchers screened cases of alpha, beta, gamma, and delta VOCs. Non-VOC infections accounted for 22.4% of cases. More than three-quarters of cases were alpha, beta, or gamma, and 2.8% were probably delta.
The alpha, beta, and gamma variants have the following mutations:
Always get information Live update Regarding the current outbreak of COVID-19, Coronavirus hub For more advice on prevention and treatment.
The authors state that prior to May 2021, the delta variant was not regularly screened, so this number is likely to underestimate the prevalence of this variant.
Current studies have found that all VOCs increase the risk of death from hospitalization, ICU admission, and death. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..
However, the highest risk was due to the delta variant. In the case of Delta, the risk of hospitalization was increased by 108%, the risk of ICU admission was increased by 235%, and the risk of death was increased by 133% compared to the original variant.
These effects were also present when researchers adjusted the data for factors such as age, gender, vaccination status, and comorbidities.
Professor William SchaffnerAn infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee commented:
“This important study from Canada confirms the serious impact of delta variants. It is well known that deltas are more contagious than other viral variants. This new study shows that It convincingly reinforces the discovery that it causes more serious illness. “
Delta variants are now European Union, United Kingdom, And that America..
The results of this study are
Talk to Today’s medical news, Dr. Christopher Coleman, Associate Professor of Infectious Immunology, University of Nottingham, UK, emphasized the international relevance of the study.
He said, “This is [Canadian] As the author admits, research has some limitations. This is exactly the kind of study that helps to “paint” by showing that similar observations can be observed in many different situations. “
“This is not unique to the UK, which means that Delta variants are associated with more dangerous infections only here,” he added.
Some good news from this study is that partial and complete vaccination reduced the risk of serious illness and death from all VOCs. During the course of the study, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and mortality decreased as vaccinations increased.
“These results from Canada are now being added to the results from studies from England, Scotland, and Singapore, all showing that delta infections cause more serious illness. , Currently available vaccines continue to provide excellent protection against severe delta infections. “
– Professor William Schaffner
The authors emphasize that these VOCs cause a “larger and more deadly” pandemic than they would otherwise.
Dr. Kirsten Patrick, Interim Editor-in-Chief CMAJObserved that most COVID-19 patients in need of critical care were not vaccinated, but said, “The virus is smarter and more dangerous, which means we also need to be smarter. there is.”
“We need to use all the tools we have at our disposal to prevent future blockades,” she emphasized. Governments need to not only increase vaccination rates, but also continue to take measures such as vaccination obligations and passport extensions, global vaccination availability, outbreak identification, tracking and continued control.
Click here for a live update on the latest developments for Coronavirus and COVID-19. here..
