Dallas County continues its COVID-19 vaccination efforts as prices are declining across the state

Pop-up clinic, Door-to-door sales In addition, data analysis for poorly serviced communities continues to be Dallas County’s most reliable tool for increasing COVID-19 vaccination. However, fewer people are taking the first shot.

Now, county officials such as Dallas County Health Director Philip Fan and county judge Clay Jenkins are hoping to help new federal guidelines and business leaders work by requesting shots.

“I’m frustrated. We’re all frustrated, but we have to continue,” Jenkins said. Dallas Morning News Friday. “We have to be relentless about that.”

A state-wide order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott prohibits local governments of vaccines from imposing vaccine obligations, but federal requirements and businesses can.

In a presentation to the county commissioner this week, Huang said that only 11,000 people were initially given each week in the county. This is down from about 35,000 a few weeks before the delta variant case surged. Approximately 62% of eligible Dallas County residents are fully vaccinated, up from 58% this time last month.

More people have recently been eligible for additional doses, including boosters for some people. Vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 also seem imminent. Demand for injections is not growing rapidly in the county, as vaccines are widely available not only in county-operated clinics, but also in pharmacies, grocery stores and other providers.

Strategies for getting more people vaccinated have remained almost the same since spring. The sharp surge in demand for vaccines began to slow in early May as the number of cases declined. This is partly due to the increase in vaccinated people.

Since then, county authorities have used a combination of tactics to identify where people are not vaccinated in order to provide higher doses throughout the community. This means targeting the 100 census blocks with the lowest vaccination rates, setting up pop-up clinics in those areas, and persuading residents to register and participate in door-to-door visits.

Sometimes it works. Sometimes it’s not.

Commissioner John Wiley Price has criticized several pop-up clinics and wants to spend some time getting his arms stabbed when the county places booths at community events such as the Jazz Festival and the Texas Fair. Said few.

According to Price, the number of vaccines distributed at trade fair clinics near Bigtex (467 doses in the first six days of the trade fair) is too low. According to the Dallas County Health and Welfare Department, the county has distributed doses of about 1,000 doses, or about 70 doses daily, since the fair began.

“No one comes to the event to take a shot,” Price said. news. “It’s not a good use of our time.”

Huang defended such a strategy, saying that every shot of the arm was a county victory. Very few people are vaccinated at the pop-up clinic, but it’s worth the effort.

Commissioner Elva Garcia also attended a recent event at Cockrel Hill, noting that 52 people were vaccinated by the county’s health department in just two hours.

“You never know when you’ll hit something like that,” Garcia said. “When it’s a health crisis, it doesn’t stop.”

At this week’s Commissioner’s court meeting, Price also criticized coordination among dozens of vaccine providers in the county.

Huang said he would call weekly with both public and private vaccination providers to share data on the counties with the lowest vaccination rates, but said, “It’s hard to flock cats.” Stated.

In many cases, private providers such as Wal-Mart, CVS, Kroger, and other pharmacies may not notify the county if and when they are hosting pop-ups.

Price said he wanted more deliberate coordination between these groups to better achieve the county’s goal of widespread vaccination.

Commissioner Teresa Daniel said she attended a recent Wal-Mart-sponsored clinic. At this clinic, people in the field were unaware that the county’s data analysis targeted specific areas of the clinic.

“On the one hand, there’s a lot of information, but it’s hard to keep marbles on the table to make a meaningful connection,” Daniel said.

The county also attempted new marketing and outreach efforts to help produce videos with popular ministers and community leaders to emphasize the importance of vaccination. They launched targeted media campaigns and other efforts to spread the same message that they preached over the months. Vaccination slows the spread of the virus and helps protect individuals from hospitalization. Pandemic.

“We can’t be satisfied,” Huang said. news.. “Take your life.”

Commissioner JJ Koch has also questioned the effectiveness of these outreach activities. He said he had never seen strong data on whether these efforts would convince more people to be vaccinated. Instead, he said, the rate of vaccination would only increase if cases and hospitalizations increased.

“People are scared,” Koch said. “It shocks people to take action.”

Koch said he hopes for a future vaccination plan that not only prevents the spread of the coronavirus, but also considers on-production treatments that may help treat COVID-19.

For example, the pharmaceutical company Merck recently announced results. It suggested that antiviral drugs in production may help treat COVID-19.

Merck tablets have not yet been approved for widespread use, but Koch said he was concerned that unvaccinated people might choose not to continue to register if they became available. I did.

“It’s the reality of human behavior that we need to prepare,” Koch said. “Vaccine hesitation never goes away.”

Huang and Jenkins said that now that initial demand has slowed, the best way to increase vaccination is due to requirements such as the recent proposal introduced by the White House, which mandates many workers to vaccinate. ..

For now, the county continues to experiment with variations of the same strategy, adapting its efforts as new data becomes available.

Jenkins said the recent clinic at Garibaldi Bazaar on Buckner Terrace was successful for the county. He is currently sending a team to the Seagoville Flea Market to set up a similar clinic.

“It’s just terrible because there aren’t any new big ideas anymore,” Jenkins said. “I’m always researching and always looking. It’s not all-purpose.”

Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine

To sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine and find a clinic near you, please visit: dallascounty.org/covid-19/vaccine-landing.php..