West Nile virus detected in Rockland residents during mosquito breeding





The West Nile virus was first discovered in Rockland County people this season. This is because a third person living in the lower Hudson Valley has tested positive for the disease since September. Rockland officials said Friday that Orange Town residents over the age of 50 tested positive for the West Nile virus. This followed two cases in Westchester County from September 13 to 22, with both 66 and 58 years of age having underlying medical conditions and being hospitalized for this disease. It was a tough year for New Yorkers to fight mosquitoes. Prospered especially in the rain in this area In the last few months. “This human case of West Nile virus is an urgent need to protect people from mosquito bites, keep checking their property, and remove the water that collects around their property where mosquitoes breed. “We will strengthen our sexuality,” said Dr. Patricia Schnabel Rupert, Rockland County Health Commissioner, in a statement on Friday. “Some mosquitoes are most active from dusk to dawn when the air is calm, and females are most likely to bite, while others feed at any time of the day to protect themselves from bites. Use insect repellent when spending time outdoors. “ Most mosquitoes do not test positive for the virus that causes the disease, according to Rockland officials, but bites by mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus can lead to serious illness and death. mosquito: What you need to know about New York’s record season Westchester: West Nile virus found in Mount Vernon mosquitoes health: How the department balanced COVID and West Nile prevention People over the age of 50 are at greatest risk of serious illness, officials say. West Nile virus can cause more serious conditions such as fever, headache, body aches, nausea, skin rashes, swollen lymph nodes, and even neurological disorders, they said. If you suspect you have West Nile virus symptoms, it is advisable to contact your doctor immediately. How to avoid West Nile virus To reduce the risk of being bitten by a mosquito and becoming positive for West Nile virus, Rockland officials provide the following tips: Please cover as much as possible. Wear shoes and socks, long trousers, and long-sleeved shirts when you are outdoors for extended periods of time or when mosquitoes are active.

Use a mosquito repellent. This should always be applied according to the instructions on the label. Do not use repellents for babies under 2 months of age. Children under the age of 3 should not use products containing lemon eucalyptus (OLE) or paramentandiol (PMD) oils.

When you’re outside, cover your baby carrier with mosquito nets.

When mosquitoes are more active, they stay indoors.

Close the door and make sure all windows and doors have a screen and there are no crevices, crevices or holes in the screen.

Standing water is where mosquitoes lay their eggs, so it eliminates or covers the standing water in your property. Keep water out of your home, including bird baths, unused flowerpots, discarded tires, and bottle caps. Mosquito dunks, placed in still water and toxic to mosquitoes, are available free of charge from Monday to Friday at the Rockland Health Department at 50 Sanat Kumara Road in Pomona, by appointment. To arrange a pickup, please call 845-364-3173 or send an email to wnv @ co.rockland.ny.us. Matt Spillane has the latest news across the Hudson Valley.click here For his latest story. Follow him on Twitter @MattSpillane..See the latest subscription offer here..

