Steps You Can Take to Minimize the chance of Developing Breast Cancer





Breast cancer affects millions of women around the world, and you or anyone you know may be affected by the disease. There are no known ways to prevent or treat breast cancer, but there are steps to reduce the risk, especially if you take action when you are young and healthy. Here is a list of what you can do and lifestyle changes that can reduce your risk of developing breast cancer. Lead an active lifestyle Expert agrees Its consistent moderate to strenuous exercise Regular physical activity is essential as it is associated with lowering the risk of breast cancer. Ideally, you should spread your activity throughout the week. It’s not necessarily about how hard you push yourself, but rather about you keeping your body moving. As we learned in high school science classes, moving bodies tend to keep moving, while stationary bodies tend to be stationary. Find fun and rewarding physical activity. For best results, try combining aerobic exercise and strength training. Regular exercise can also lead to weight loss, further reducing the risk of developing breast cancer. See a doctor regularly Your health care provider will help you determine your risk of breast cancer and stay on top of your fitness and diet. If there is reason to believe that the risk of breast cancer is high due to family history or genetic mutations, the doctor may recommend additional steps to reduce the risk or may be detected early. These may include genetic counseling, prescription medications, or prophylactic surgery. In addition, be sure to discuss your contraceptive options with your doctor. Some evidence suggests Oral contraceptives and IUDs that release hormones may increase the risk of breast cancer. Eat correctly For some diets, such as the Mediterranean diet, which contains extra virgin olive oil and lots of mixed nuts, Risk reduction Of breast cancer. Ideally, a diet with high levels of fruits, vegetables and whole grains and a low amount of meat and dairy products. No special diet is needed to reduce risk, but avoiding processed foods, sugar and trans fats, maintaining a healthy weight and not smoking is always a good idea. Take it easy with alcohol Drinking small or rarely Linked There is an increased risk of developing breast cancer. Ideally, you shouldn’t drink alcohol, but women who limit themselves to one glass of alcohol per day (measured as 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of hard liquor) than women who drink more. Is also in a good position. Breastfeeding If you are a new mother, breastfeeding your baby is beneficial for many reasons. One is increased protection against the development of breast cancer.According to some researcherBreastfeeding mothers reduce the risk of premenopausal and postmenopausal breast cancer. Breastfeeding for at least a year can provide additional protection. Know the signs Be careful when detecting breast cancer. Seek medical attention immediately if you see new lumps or changes on or near your breasts. Talk to your doctor about regular mammograms and other preventative screening based on your own personal medical history. No one deserves to develop breast cancer. These tips will put you in the best position to reduce risk as much as possible. In general, a healthy and active lifestyle not only helps minimize the risk of developing breast cancer, but also leads to more noticeable, immediate and positive changes. ” Previous Active Breast Cancer Survivors Defend Others Next ”

