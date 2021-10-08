“We are still in the middle of it.”: Utah reports 1,637 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Friday.

Medical staff will treat patients on August 25 in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Intermountain Healthcare’s Utah Valley Hospital in Provo. Utah health officials reported 1,637 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Friday. (Inter Mountain Healthcare)

Salt Lake City — Utah health officials reported 1,637 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Friday.

According to the latest update, school-aged children accounted for 362 latest cases. 187 were 5-10 years old, 77 were 11-13 years old, and 98 were 14-17 years old. Utah Health Department..

Currently, the 7-day rolling average of positive tests is 1,424 per day, and the average positive rate of tested tests is 15.4%.

Utah ICU remains full

“COVID hub”, or major hospital to treat COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)The state-wide intensive care unit occupancy is 99%, and it is said that 45% of all ICU patients are infected with COVID-19. Intermountain Healthcare Hospital is 98%. Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, an infectious disease specialist at Intermountain, calls this a “plateau” and estimates that it will not go back in the next two to four weeks.

“We are still in the middle of it,” he said at a virtual press conference on Friday. He added that this series of hospitals, which are functioning at 100% or nearly 100% capacity, is longer or equivalent than the significant surge in COVID-19 cases last November that lasted until January. I did.

The hospital is still postponing non-urgent surgery that requires an ICU bed for recovery. Stenehjem said he is leveling the load. That is, if someone comes to a hospital and there are no beds available, they will be sent to another hospital. However, mountain hospitals cannot accept out-of-state forwarding requests.

For those who are experiencing life-threatening emergencies such as heart attacks and stroke symptoms, Stenehjem emphasized that they should not hesitate to come to the hospital, “We care about you. I will find it. “

However, the care is costly.

To open the ICU bed for such an emergency, it is still necessary to move a fairly ill patient to the medical floor. On the medical floor, nurses and staff are not accustomed to caring for patients with that level of illness. It has also increased the capacity of healthcare professionals to take on more and more patients during the shift, contributing to more pressure on staff who are already overworked and burned out, he said. ..

Stenehjem says doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals continue to treat patients who may be able to prevent illness and death every day, and have the same conversations with them and their families every day. I explained that I am wearing it.

“Our caregivers have become very good at caring for COVID patients and are really getting used to it, which is really sad,” he said.

Cases of delta variants are rapidly flowing in some states, but cases are declining rapidly in other states such as Florida and Alabama, and are no longer occurring in Utah. Stenehjem attributed this in part to the fact that these other states experienced a surge in delta variants during the summer and the Utah state was a hit when children returned to school. increase.

However, as more than 50% of Utah’s population has been vaccinated and the risk is no longer high, we do not expect the winter and holiday seasons to bring about as much COVID-19 spikes as last year. I recently obtained COVID-19, but I have some innate immunity.

“That said, I said I’d take a look at where we are during the summer,” said Stenehem, who didn’t expect COVID-19 to be gone this winter or next year. Added. There are also more and more cases of other respiratory viruses such as RSV in hospitals, especially among children, as some people travel less masking and social distance than last year.

He advised that people interested in booster doses should “prepare” because there is more information to come, as science is still in active motion. The US Food and Drug Administration plans to consider Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster vaccines later this month, but there is already evidence that boosting works and is safe.

Latest Utah data

Since then, health care workers have given another 9,282 vaccinations. Thursday report, The total dose given in the state is 3,548,335.

The State Department of Health has announced a change in the way it calculates risk ratios for unvaccinated residents on the state-wide COVID-19 dashboard. The department is currently reporting age-adjusted risk ratios.

“This is an important update that more accurately reflects the risk of the entire population. This change increases the risk ratio of unvaccinated people who are hospitalized and die. This was before the age adjustment was not done. Data for older people who are more likely to be both vaccinated and hospitalized, or more likely to die of COVID-19 than younger people. All by adjusting their age. It better reflects the true risk of Utan. “

Over the past 28 days, unvaccinated residents are 15.8 times more likely to die from coronavirus, 12.1 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 6.8 times more likely to test positive, according to new age-adjusted data.

Since February 1, unvaccinated people are 9.8 times more likely to die from COVID-19, 7.8 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, and COVID-19 testing than vaccinated people. The risk of becoming positive in is 4.1 times higher. The state health department said.

State health officials and doctors say that vaccination does not mean that you will not be infected with the coronavirus, but that in most cases you can prevent serious illness. Vaccines also do not cause COVID-19 in humans.

During the pandemic, a total of 2,994 people died from COVID-19 in Utah.

On Friday, 572 patients were being treated for the disease across Utah hospitals. This is an increase of 5 people since Thursday.

The recent deaths are:

A man in Cash County between the ages of 45 and 64 who was hospitalized when he died.

A man from Juab County, hospitalized between the ages of 65 and 84.

Three men from Sanpete County, 65-84 years old, all hospitalized.

A woman in Sanpete County, hospitalized between the ages of 65 and 84.

A man from Salt Lake County, hospitalized between the ages of 45 and 64.

A man in Uintah County, hospitalized at ages 65-84.

A man from Utah County, hospitalized between the ages of 25 and 44.

A woman in Washington County, hospitalized between the ages of 65-84.

Weber County Male, 65-84 years old, resident of a long-term care facility.

