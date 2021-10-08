Canada’s COVID-19 infection level is declining, but caution is still needed





Ottawa – New federal modeling shows that COVID-19 infection levels are beginning to decline and numbers may continue to decline in the coming weeks. But health officials warn that we are not yet clear and that people need to remain vigilant to avoid another surge in the case. Careful optimism comes as Canadians head for the long Thanksgiving weekend. Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said on Friday, “The national Rt (or reproduction number) has fallen below 1. This is the first time since mid-July that the epidemic has emerged from a national growth pattern. It means that he dropped out. “ Predictions suggest that keeping up with current health measures could be even worse. “Despite the very real challenges we face in the midst of the current … wave, the efforts we have made give us optimistic reasons,” added Tam. rice field. The numbers show that Canada has reported an average of 3,700 new cases of COVID-19 nationwide over the past week. This is much lower than originally expected. However, infection rates are still very high in some parts of Canada. Tam says it’s important for everyone to stay vigilant. “Canadians continue to pay attention to local public health advice, whether or not they are fully vaccinated, to ensure indoor safety, including masking, avoiding congestion and improving ventilation. You need to be aware of well-implemented precautions, “she said. When returning indoors this fall, keep in mind the importance of good ventilation in the room. One way to improve indoor ventilation is to work with HVAC experts to:

-Increase fresh air intake

-Improves filtration# COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)https://t.co/jRgyxaqnBF pic.twitter.com/5rwKaJOI1I -Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) October 8, 2021 Issued by other health authorities Similar remindersKeep the Thanksgiving celebration small and encourage people not to flock with unvaccinated individuals. Tam says it is necessary to learn difficult lessons about the risk of immediate removal of public health measures, especially in areas where a sufficient number of people have not been vaccinated. So far, more than 85% of eligible Canadians have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

