There are fewer cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County.Hospitalization is flat

The prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the region continues to decline, with local government, health and Indiana University officials pointing out in a weekly online COVID-19 update on Friday.

Hospitalizations have also declined from their recent peak in late August, but COVID-related cases in the region appear to have leveled off, according to Brian Shockney, president of IU Health South Central Region.

“We haven’t seen any significant changes in the last two weeks,” Shockney said, examining the number of patients and Monroe hospitals at IU Health South Central Region hospitals in Bloomington, Bedford and Paoli.

“We are still seeing deaths from this disease,” he said. USA Today reported The death toll of COVID-19 in the United States in 2021 reached 352,000 as of October 5, which is comparable to the total for 2020.

A long pandemic death among residents of Monroe County infected with COVID State dashboard It is 196 Friday, the same as October 1, 5 more than September 24.

Early in the pandemic, IU Health began practicing to give the speaker the Beatles song “Here Comes the Sun” as a celebration of the discharge of a patient recovering from the coronavirus. Shockney said he was happy to hear it recently at work. Over the past 18 months, IU Health South Central Region hospitals have discharged more than 1,800 patients who were hospitalized for the primary diagnosis of COVID, he said.

more:Molnupiravir, latest treatment for antibody infusion against COVID-19

Mayor John Hamilton reported this week that there were three new cases of COVID reported by city officials, down from six last week. The city’s recycling collection service returned to its normal routine on Monday after being interrupted due to incidents and potential exposures.

He recalls that during the pandemic process, the number of cases had previously declined and only rebounded, cold weather allowed people to spend more time indoors, and holiday events could be more exposed. He said that the possibility of infection would increase because it would lead to.

“We are tired, but we need to stay vigilant,” he said, encouraging people to wear face masks in public indoors and follow other transmission reduction practices. He and other renewal participants thanked healthcare professionals and those who are following health precautions for their continued efforts.

The mayor reported that the city’s workers’ vaccination coverage increased by 1% and is now 64%, and two locations this week tested for viruses in the city’s sewers and found detectable amounts of coronavirus. Said it wasn’t done.

Penny Cordill, health manager at Monroe County, said the county health department was “excited to finally reach 60%” of fully vaccinated qualified Monroe county residents. However, he pointed out that the number would need to be much higher in order to truly limit the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 School Dashboard:MCCSC, R-BB and other Monroe County schools report new cases

At the beginning of the week, the county moved from the orange COVID advisory level to yellow. This is the second lowest of the four advisory levels. It is based on 144 cases per 100,000 people and counties reporting a positive rate of 4.58%.

Cordill reiterates the importance of following quarantine or quarantine protocols after being diagnosed with the virus or in close contact with persons with COVID-19, and exposed persons are fully vaccinated. If you have noted that the recommendations for dealing with exposure are not very strict.Find current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention https://bit.ly/3BsqSPA..

Testing for COVID-19 infections is available in several locations, including the Drive-Through Indiana Health Department / Gravity Coronavirus Testing Site at 500 N. Profile Parkway. According to Cordill, PCR tests will continue to be offered from Tuesday to Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm, as weather permits. For more information on the test location, please see the following URL: www.coronavirus.in.gov.

Monroe County Commissioner Julie Thomas again advised County Commissioners, who are financially struggling due to the pandemic, to confirm the acquisition of a Township Assistance Grant. They will be available until at least the end of October. To apply, call the appropriate Township Office, call 211, or visit the following URL to contact the Township Trustee servicing your personal location. IN211.org..

Thomas will also participate in two Red Cross blood donations at South East Monroe County YMCA on 2125 S. Highland Avenue, October 21st from 2pm to 7pm and October 22nd from 10am to 3pm. I urged you.

Kirk White, Co-Chair of the COVID Response Unit at the University of India, reported that COVID-19 vaccination on campus was further advanced, proving that 93.1% of students, faculty and staff were fully vaccinated.

In the latest weekly report, 21 cases of coronavirus were confirmed among IU students and faculty members, down from 30 cases in the previous week.

It’s time for flu shots

Some local officials have advised people to get the flu vaccine in addition to the COVID shots. According to White, the IU is providing influenza vaccinations to current IU faculty and students, from noon to 8:00 pm on Tuesday and from noon to 6:00 pm on October 24, Simon Skjot Assembly. I am enrolled in two Bloomington Clinics in the south lobby of the hall.

According to Cordill, the general public can get the flu by making an appointment at the Monroe County Public Health Clinic, 333 E. Miller Drive, through a regular health care provider, at a local pharmacy, or by calling 812-353-3244. You can get vaccinated.

Caudil said the flu and COVID-19 vaccine could be given during the same visit.