Breakthrough Case of COVID-19: Risk Factors for Drug Intoxication





Toronto-A new study found that people with substance use disorders are more likely to have a breakthrough COVID-19 infection than others. Ohio-based researchers Tuesday Journal World Psychiatry.. They examined the anonymous health records of 579,372 US individuals who were fully vaccinated between December 2020 and August 2021. Of these individuals, 30,183 were diagnosed with substance use disorders. Breakthrough infection with COVID-19 occurs when a fully vaccinated person is infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. These infections are rare. NS Study last month A study of 1.2 million fully vaccinated people in the United Kingdom found that less than 0.2% experienced breakthrough infections. A breakthrough infection rate in an Ohio study of individuals without substance use disorders was 3.6%. This is much higher than the UK survey figures, but the Ohio survey only targets people who have recently encountered the US health care system. For individuals with cannabis use disorders, the breakthrough infection rate was 7.8%. Similarly, the breakthrough infection rate for people with cocaine use disorders was 7.7%. For cocaine use disorders, the breakthrough infection rate was 7.7%. In the case of alcohol, the percentage was 7.2%. For opioids, it was 7.1%. The breakthrough infection rate for people with tobacco disabilities was 6.8%. After managing comorbidities and socioeconomic status, the risk of breakthrough infections was no longer significantly different, except for individuals with cannabis use disorders. These individuals were still 55% more likely to experience a breakthrough infection. Researchers say it’s still unclear why cannabis addicts were at higher risk, even after adjusting for these confounding variables. “This may indicate that additional variables such as behavioral factors and adverse effects of cannabis on lung and immune function may contribute to increasing the risk of breakthrough infections in this group. There are, “the authors write. Paul Armentano, deputy director of the U.S.-based national organization for marijuana law reform, said the data is only for people diagnosed with cannabis use disorders and is a “small and clear subset” of cannabis consumers. It states that it represents only. “(The study) raises more questions than it answers,” he said in a news release, saying it is still unclear what the COVID-19 risk is for cannabis consumers without substance use disorders. “These findings do not tell us what risks these unclassified consumers, who make up the overwhelming majority of marijuana users, are at increased risk,” he added. In addition, researchers found that people with substance use disorders who received the Pfizer vaccine develop breakthrough infections compared to those who received Moderna after adjusting for demographics, socioeconomic conditions, and comorbidities. I found that it was slightly more likely. Breakthrough infection rates for Moderna recipients ranged from 4.9 to 7.3%. For Pfizer recipients, it ranged from 7.3 to 9.7 percent. Research is not without its limits. Since this was an observational study, it is not possible to know if substance use disorders may have been over-diagnosed or under-diagnosed in the data. Data may only include individuals who have encountered the US health care system, not rural people, healthy populations, or undocumented immigrants. In addition, there were no data on how serious the breakthrough case of COVID-19 was.

