Pandemic Related to Increased Incidence of Depression and Anxiety Disorders-UQ News





According to the world’s first study of the effects of COVID-19 on mental health, cases of major depressive disorder and anxiety disorder have increased by more than 25% worldwide. Research led by researchers at the University of Queensland Faculty of Public Health, Queensland Mental Health Research Center When Institute for Health Metrics (University of Washington) It is estimated that people living in countries severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially women and young people, are most affected. The study evaluated the global impact of pandemics on major depression and anxiety disorders and was the first to quantify the prevalence and burden of disability by age, gender, and location in 204 countries and territories in 2020. It’s a study. Research leader Dr. Damian Santo Mauro He said the prevalence of disability was highest in the countries that were hit hardest by the 2020 pandemic. “We estimated that cases of major depressive disorder and anxiety disorder increased by 28% and 26% in 2020, respectively, with women affected more than men and younger people more affected than older age groups.” Said Dr. Santo Mauro. “In countries with high COVID-19 infection rates and significantly reduced movement of people (as a result of measures such as blockades and school closures), the prevalence of major depressive and anxiety disorders is highest. got it.” Other approaches to this study have generally focused on specific locations in a short time frame. Dr. Santo Mauro said the mental health system needs to be urgently strengthened to cope with the significant increase in cases of major depressive disorder and anxiety disorder, but there should be no option to take no action. is. “Support services should be improved by targeting factors that promote mental health and contribute to the decline in mental health exacerbated by pandemics, and by improving the treatment of people with mental illness,” said Dr. Santo Mauro. Stated. “Even before the pandemic, mental health care systems in most countries have historically been resource-poor and disorganized in service delivery, thus meeting the additional demand for mental health services with COVID-19. It’s difficult. “ Research co-author Dr. Alize Ferrari Studies have shown that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates many existing social inequalities that make people more susceptible to mental illness. “Sadly, for many reasons, women are often burdened with additional care and family responsibilities and can be affected by the social and economic impact of the pandemic,” said Dr. Ferrari. .. “Women are also more likely to be victims of increasing domestic violence at various stages of the pandemic. “School closures and widespread restrictions that limit the ability of young people to learn and interact with peers, coupled with an increased risk of unemployment, have made young people more affected by major depression and anxiety disorders during the pandemic. Also meant. “It is important for policy makers to take these underlying factors into account as part of their steps to enhance mental health services.” The study was published in Lancet (((DOI: 10.1016 / S0140-6736 (21) 02143-7), Queensland Health, National Council for Health Medicine Research, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Media: Kate Gadenne, Queensland Mental Health Research Center, [email protected], + 61 (0) 438 727 895; UQ Medical School Media, [email protected], +61 (0) 7 33655118.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uq.edu.au/news/article/2021/10/pandemic-linked-rising-rates-of-depressive-and-anxiety-disorders The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos