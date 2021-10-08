Victoria COVID-19 cases surge, 1,965 new infections kill 5 people overnight





Daily Victorian COVID-19 cases are approaching 2,000 after the state has set another new pandemic record with 1,965 cases reported overnight.

In Victoria, cases of COVID-19 surged overnight, and the state reported 1,965 new local infections overnight. Saturday’s numbers broke another pandemic record with the highest number of cases per day in any state since the virus struck the Australian coast. The Victorian Department of Health also reported five additional COVID-related deaths during the last 24-hour reporting period. Record results were obtained from 73,443 tests. The state also administered 41,177 COVID vaccines on Friday. This is because it continues to move towards the 70% double dose threshold. Health officials reported on Friday that over 85% of Victoria’s population was first vaccinated and 56% were fully vaccinated. Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton also revealed that the state is approaching its peak in modeling the Burnett Institute, suggesting that hospitalizations will reach 1,400 to 2,900 cases by the end of October. He also warned that the number of deaths from COVID has not yet reached its highest point due to a “delay” of 3-4 weeks from the peak number of cases. A historical pandemic record of maximum daily cases was set by Victoria on Friday, surpassing the record high of 1,763 new cases set on Tuesday, with 1,838 new cases reported. Due to the surge in the incident on Friday, authorities rushed the local city of Mildura into a seven-day blockade from 11:59 pm last night, with rules reflecting the Melbourne incident, except for a curfew. Nine active cases were reported yesterday in Mildura, and the number of cases on Saturday will include three more infections. The residents of Shepparton and Moulabourg have been released from the blockade and the restrictions have been relaxed to match the rest of Victoria. The Victoria State Government will provide more information at the regular COVID-19 press conference on Saturday morning.

