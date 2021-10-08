“The curve is curved,” says Tam, looking up at Canada’s struggle against COVID-19.

New modeling showing new daily cases with an average of over 3,700 reported for the projected 8,500 cases

Ottawa — Canada's Supreme Public Health Officer optimistic about the fight against COVID-19 Friday, saying measures introduced to stop the worst spread in Saskatchewan and Alberta appear to be working. showed that.

Article content Dr. Teresa Tam said she was encouraged by the increasing number of people choosing vaccination, but her message to the state was clear. “At this point, we cannot rely solely on vaccination.” Her comments came this week when the Public Health Agency of Canada released a new modeling showing that an average of over 3,700 new daily cases were reported across Canada. Mid-September. The more contagious variant of Delta, which caused more people to become ill and sent to hospitals and intensive care units, was the country’s latest enemy in the 19-month battle with the pandemic.

Article content Nationwide, cases began to level off as more people were vaccinated and public health measures were reintroduced in August and September to delay infection, Tam said. She said it was the first time since July that a pandemic did not appear to be in the country’s growth pattern. “The curve is just curved.” Although Canada’s national struggle against COVID-19 has been looked up, the state is still immersed in its own challenges. According to Public Health Service data, the hardest hit was the removal of rules on mask wearing and size collection too early, but the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Was not enough. Alberta and Saskatchewan follow, with the highest activity rates of all states. Officials in both locations have spent the past few weeks motivating people who have not yet been immunized to roll up their sleeves to strengthen hospital resources and introduce a vaccine passport program.

Article content “I think we’ll see over time whether individual states have learned from the fourth wave while the vaccine’s coverage is expanding,” Tam said Friday. “You can’t just rely on vaccination.” For Thanksgiving, Tam and Dr. Howard New, Deputy Public Health Officer, gathered indoors only with fully vaccinated family and friends, and still tried to open windows to improve ventilation. I advised. They recommend that non-immune people stick to gatherings with their families and consider moving outdoors. People asked guests if they had been vaccinated, Tam said they should “take that into account,” admitting that it might seem difficult.

Article content Tam and Njoo shared a bit of their personal vacation plans. Tam says he has no plans to meet directly, but can meet with fully vaccinated parents, and Njoo is planning a small rally that will immunize those who go. .. “I had a conversation with a friend who was struggling with a family member who was specifically or only partially vaccinated,” Njoo added. “Let’s say you’re an unvaccinated family. You need to be polite about your situation and your level of discomfort. If you choose not to be vaccinated, that’s their choice, The result is that family dynamics and others can be safely vaccinated. Together. “

Article content Tam said more than 80% of Canadians eligible for shots expect to be fully vaccinated with COVID-19, but Canadians who are not properly immunized are There are still about 6 million people. Health Organization modeling shows that Canada is at risk for another COVID-19 surge in late fall and winter if “basic protective measures” such as masking and physical distance are not maintained even though vaccination rates are not high. Warn you to face. “It’s important to emphasize that COVID-19 is unlikely to disappear completely as the fourth wave recedes, and bumps may continue along the way,” said Tam. Canadian press

