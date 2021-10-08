“The curve is curved,” says Tam, looking up at Canada’s struggle against COVID-19.

Article content
Ottawa — Canada’s Supreme Public Health Officer optimistic about the fight against COVID-19 Friday, saying measures introduced to stop the worst spread in Saskatchewan and Alberta appear to be working. showed that.
New modeling showing new daily cases with an average of over 3,700 reported for the projected 8,500 cases
Ottawa — Canada’s Supreme Public Health Officer optimistic about the fight against COVID-19 Friday, saying measures introduced to stop the worst spread in Saskatchewan and Alberta appear to be working. showed that.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Dr. Teresa Tam said she was encouraged by the increasing number of people choosing vaccination, but her message to the state was clear. “At this point, we cannot rely solely on vaccination.”
Her comments came this week when the Public Health Agency of Canada released a new modeling showing that an average of over 3,700 new daily cases were reported across Canada. Mid-September.
The more contagious variant of Delta, which caused more people to become ill and sent to hospitals and intensive care units, was the country’s latest enemy in the 19-month battle with the pandemic.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Nationwide, cases began to level off as more people were vaccinated and public health measures were reintroduced in August and September to delay infection, Tam said.
She said it was the first time since July that a pandemic did not appear to be in the country’s growth pattern. “The curve is just curved.”
Although Canada’s national struggle against COVID-19 has been looked up, the state is still immersed in its own challenges. According to Public Health Service data, the hardest hit was the removal of rules on mask wearing and size collection too early, but the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Was not enough.
Alberta and Saskatchewan follow, with the highest activity rates of all states. Officials in both locations have spent the past few weeks motivating people who have not yet been immunized to roll up their sleeves to strengthen hospital resources and introduce a vaccine passport program.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
“I think we’ll see over time whether individual states have learned from the fourth wave while the vaccine’s coverage is expanding,” Tam said Friday. “You can’t just rely on vaccination.”
For Thanksgiving, Tam and Dr. Howard New, Deputy Public Health Officer, gathered indoors only with fully vaccinated family and friends, and still tried to open windows to improve ventilation. I advised.
They recommend that non-immune people stick to gatherings with their families and consider moving outdoors.
People asked guests if they had been vaccinated, Tam said they should “take that into account,” admitting that it might seem difficult.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Tam and Njoo shared a bit of their personal vacation plans. Tam says he has no plans to meet directly, but can meet with fully vaccinated parents, and Njoo is planning a small rally that will immunize those who go. ..
“I had a conversation with a friend who was struggling with a family member who was specifically or only partially vaccinated,” Njoo added.
“Let’s say you’re an unvaccinated family. You need to be polite about your situation and your level of discomfort. If you choose not to be vaccinated, that’s their choice, The result is that family dynamics and others can be safely vaccinated. Together. “
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Tam said more than 80% of Canadians eligible for shots expect to be fully vaccinated with COVID-19, but Canadians who are not properly immunized are There are still about 6 million people.
Health Organization modeling shows that Canada is at risk for another COVID-19 surge in late fall and winter if “basic protective measures” such as masking and physical distance are not maintained even though vaccination rates are not high. Warn you to face.
“It’s important to emphasize that COVID-19 is unlikely to disappear completely as the fourth wave recedes, and bumps may continue along the way,” said Tam.
Canadian press
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Sources
2/ https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/the-curve-is-bending-canadas-struggle-against-covid-19-is-looking-up-says-tam
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]