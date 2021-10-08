Algorithm accurately predicts the onset of Alzheimer’s disease

Important point Algorithms that use brain scans and patient age may be able to determine when people with amyloid plaques begin to show serious signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

Such tests may provide valuable information about individual cases that may allow patients and their families to plan.

This test includes a PET scan, which is expensive and may not be covered by insurance, so research is still underway to create other tests to detect or predict Alzheimer’s disease. is.

New computer algorithms that combine brain scanning technology with patient age may help clinicians predict when symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease will begin.

When someone finds out that there are amyloid plaques in the brain associated with Alzheimer’s disease, one of the first questions is “when do the symptoms begin to appear?”

It is understandable that patients want this information, but neurologists are usually unable to give patients many quotes. Therefore, this new study has the potential to become such a game changer.

Prediction of symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease

Team of researchers led by Sae Yamamoto E. Schindler, MD, PhDAn assistant professor of neurology at Washington University in St. Louis, Washington University in St. Louis, has created a way to use brain images and patient age to determine when symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease begin to appear.

The type of brain imaging used by researchers is called amyloid Positron Emission Tomography (PET).. It can reveal amyloid plaques (long thought to be an important cause of Alzheimer’s disease) in the brains of people who still have normal brain function.

What is Amyloid? Amyloid is a substance that accumulates in the brain to form plaques and lumps. It interferes with how nerve cells in the brain function. Accumulation of amyloid plaques, and a protein called tau, occur for decades before the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease appear.

The researchers analyzed amyloid PET scans of 236 people who participated in the dementia study. Night Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center At the University of Washington.

Schindler told Berrywell that some of the participants were “normal” and some were “known to have high levels of brain amyloid.” All participants performed at least two brain scans at intervals of 4.5 years or longer. We estimated the amount of amyloid in the participants’ brains.

The researchers then estimated the amount of amyloid in each participant’s brain at each scan, using a metric called the standardized uptake value ratio (SUVR).

The team also examined more than 1,300 clinical assessments of cognitive function performed every few years on 180 participants, most of whom had normal cognitive function at the start of the assessment.

Turning point

Researchers have determined that 1.2 SUVR has a threshold or turning point. Schindler states that when the threshold is reached, amyloid accumulates in the brain at a stable and predictable rate.

People reach a turning point at different ages. NS Age of person When they reach the threshold, they can be factored into the algorithm. The algorithm can determine when a person is likely to begin to show symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

Symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease begin after the accumulation of amyloid in the brain reaches a “turning point.” The age at which a person reaches this threshold varies, but someone APOE4 gene, This is associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

The age of someone when amyloid accumulation reaches its turning point can also affect when the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease begin.

In the study, researchers focused on participants who reached the threshold at a young age. It took me a while to show signs of Alzheimer’s disease Than older people when they reached it.

Findings mean that early diagnosis is possible

Schindler states that the main point of this study is the ability to accurately estimate the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. This is important because until now there was no way to make a prediction and it was not even clear if it was possible.

According to Schindler, the algorithm was created to predict the onset of symptoms of dementia. dementia..

Therefore, Schindler Cognitive impairment “It will still need to be evaluated to determine if their symptoms are caused by Alzheimer’s disease or something else.”

Dr. Christopher WeberThe director of the Global Science Initiative of the Alzheimer’s Association tells Berrywell that the study is “a truly exciting study” and “this technology can be used to obtain early and accurate diagnoses.” ..

Sae Yamamoto E. Schindler, MD, PhD We are conducting clinical trials for these prophylactic treatments, and this estimation of sign manifestation will be useful in these trials. — Sae Yamamoto E. Schindler, MD, PhD

Know when the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease can begin Impair daily life It will let the patient and his family plan for the future. For example, Weber states that he can choose to make legal and financial decisions in advance or participate in clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

“When developing drugs that prevent or delay the onset of symptoms of dementia, this estimate of the onset of symptoms helps determine who should take these preventatives,” Schindler says. “We are currently conducting clinical trials for these prophylactic treatments, and this presumption of sign manifestation will be useful in these trials.”

Limitations and barriers

Exciting, but the research is still preliminary. Schindler says the model is new and we want other groups to review the model’s findings.

There are also some restrictions. For one thing, PET scans are usually not done until the second half of the course of the illness. Even if it’s done, it’s costly. Out-of-pocket costs can be around $ 6,000..

“One of the problems with PET scanning technology is that it’s not available everywhere and is very expensive because it’s not covered by insurance,” says Webber.

Schindler acknowledged the barrier, saying that “scans will become much more widely used as costs go down and insurance begins to pay for scans.”

Future research

Research is underway to find other ways to detect or predict Alzheimer’s disease. “We are continuing to study new types of biomarkers that look at ways to measure amyloid,” Weber said, referring to a study by the Alzheimer’s Society.

One day, tests that can measure amyloid in the brain may be done by evaluating samples of cerebrospinal fluid, blood, and saliva. These will be cheaper and more accessible to more people.