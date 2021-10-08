Do you need a kidney?COVID-19 vaccine may be required to receive a transplant





UW Medicine accepts only certain medical exceptions as a reason why transplant patients do not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Seattle — Almost all UW Medicine organ transplant patients COVID-19 vaccine Before the transplant surgery, even if they had a sincere religious belief that prevented them from being shot. according to Your drug COVID-19 vaccine pagePatients who require surgery, such as kidney transplantation, must be fully vaccinated or have “certain medical exceptions” that prevent them from being vaccinated. The page states that COVID-19 vaccination is important prior to transplantation because the immune system is suppressed after surgery and patients are more susceptible to infections such as COVID-19. In addition, complete vaccination is important before surgery, not after surgery, because the suppressed immune system is more difficult to respond properly to the vaccine. >> >> Download KING5’s Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and videos on demand The COVID-19 vaccine was not available until recently, but UW Medicine said it was not new to request current vaccination prior to transplant surgery. Patients who refuse to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be removed from the waiting list and will not be eligible for a transplant by UW Medicine. Vaccine policies for transplant patients have wavered in other parts of the country. In Colorado, a woman was not vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine and was recently denied a kidney transplant at UC Health. In a statement to UCHealth, King 5 Sister Station 9 News “Surgery may be postponed until the patient takes all necessary precautions to give the patient the best chance of getting positive results,” Denver said. In addition, UCHealth tested positive for COVID-19, with an approximately mortality rate for unvaccinated transplant recipients.Between 20% and 30%On the other hand, the general mortality rate for people who test positive is 1.6%. Patient Leilani Rutari said he felt that his surgery depended on “depriving him of his freedom of choice.” On the other hand, according to UW Medicine, transplant patients do not just need to be vaccinated with all important immunizations. Many patients are told to adhere to certain diets and not to consume alcohol or tobacco in order to qualify for organ transplants.

