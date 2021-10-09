The first year of the pandemic saw a dramatic global rise in anxiety and depression

COVID poses a threat to the body and mind. all the people On Earth — The essence of the Greek-based combination of πᾶν (bread) and δῆμος (demo) now forms a noun that is too familiar.

However, so far, no global and sensitive investigation has been conducted on the psychological damage of pandemics. Due to the lack of data, it is difficult to determine the increase in cases of depression and anxiety. There are no good numbers in many countries, or even the entire continent (Africa and South America).

There are gaps in the data, but a team primarily based at the University of Queensland, Australia, made the 2020 estimate. ” Researcher wrote in Lancet..

The numbers themselves are devastating. It is estimated that the number of cases of depression and anxiety disorders increased by more than a quarter last year, which is an unusually large surge.

If the pandemic did not occur, the model used by the researchers estimated that 193 million major depressive disorders would occur worldwide, but only 246 million actually occurred. There were 28% increase or 53 million additions. In the case of anxiety disorders, the number of cases was expected to be 298 million, but in reality there may have been 374 million cases, an increase of 26% and an additional 76 million. I did.

Both depression and anxiety numbers are usually stable each year. Damian Santomauro, Queensland’s lead author, cannot count such a sharp rise as a daily fluctuation. Center for Mental Health Research, Faculty of Public Health, University of Queensland.

Women and young people were particularly hit. Nearly 52 million cases of anxiety added during the first COVID year were described among women, as opposed to 24 million in men. COVID caused more deaths and serious illnesses among older people, but it was young people who faced the greatest burden of depression and anxiety. In the most burdensome category, the age group of 20 to 24 years, it is estimated that 1,118 depressions were added per 100,000 and that anxiety increased by 1,331 per 100,000. Alize Ferrari, one of the researchers at the University of Queensland, said:

The university team has succeeded in estimating the global level of depression and anxiety disorders by supplementing the missing data. They did so by relying on other data collected from 48 studies conducted in Western Europe, parts of North America, Australasia, and other regions where there were actually mental health figures. .. They were able to statistically correlate depression and anxiety data with indicators that track “COVID influential factors,” country-specific prevalence, and decline in migration in 204 countries. Missing estimates of depression and anxiety disorders in many countries where that data is lacking, using the statistical relationships between influencing factors and mental health data analyzed from North America and elsewhere. Can be estimated. All that was needed was an impact factor that exists in almost every country.

Maxime Taquet, an academic clinical fellow at the University of Oxford’s Department of Psychiatry, was not involved in the study, but praised it as providing the first insights into the global impact of pandemics on mental health. The study also points to the urgent need for depression and anxiety statistics from countries that could only be estimated by statistical extrapolation, he says. “There is no data in large parts of the world, so great care must be taken when interpreting the results of this study,” he says. Taquet wrote a commentary on Lancet About research.

Research will continue until the end of the pandemic. The data are incorporated into a larger global Burden of Disease Study led by the Institute for Health Metrics (IHME) at the University of Washington. Those numbers will surely be useful. There is no doubt that the impact of COVID on mental health will continue long after the informal declaration that the pandemic has ended.