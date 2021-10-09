County reports the first COVID-19 death of a pregnant woman





San Diego (KGTV) — San Diego County announced on Friday the county’s first death of a pregnant woman from COVID-19. According to the county’s Department of Health and Welfare, a San Diego woman, like her foetation, died earlier this week after being hospitalized and unvaccinated. No other details regarding her age or her death and pregnancy have been reported to protect the privacy of her and her family, the county added. Reports of female deaths come days after the county warned the medical community about the increase in COVID-19 cases and the hospitalization of unvaccinated pregnant women. “This is a very unfortunate death and we would like to express our deepest condolences to the deceased’s family and friends,” said Seema Shah, medical director of HHSA’s Epidemiology and Immunization Services Division, in the release. “Infection with COVID-19 during pregnancy increases the risk of serious complications and death. Pregnant and unvaccinated people should be immunized to protect themselves and their babies. I recommend it. “ Related: A new study at the University of California, San Diego is investigating the potential side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine in lactating mothers and babies. From June 1st to September 30th, the county recorded 253 confirmed COVID-19 cases in pregnant individuals, 203 of which were not fully vaccinated. On the 253rd, 31 people needed hospitalization — 30 of those people were not completely vaccinated. The county cites the CDC’s recommendations to vaccinate pre-pregnant, pregnant, or post-pregnant people, including those who are breastfeeding, to vaccinate pregnant people I continue to urge you. “This is the tragic and tragic news that a pregnant mother and fetal have died from this horrific illness,” said Dr. Joanna Adam Zack, Maternal and Fetal Specialist and Chief Medical Officer at Sharp Mary Birch Women’s Neonatal Hospital. Stated. “As a healthcare provider, we urgently recommend vaccination to pregnant or planning pregnant individuals, which provides important protection for both mothers and babies.” detail: Early data show a safe COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women The CDC reports that pregnant people who become infected with COVID-19 and develop symptoms “double the risk of being admitted to the intensive care unit and increase the risk of death by 70%.” In San Diego County, nearly 80% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. For more information on vaccination, please see the county. Website here..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.10news.com/news/coronavirus/san-diego-county-reports-first-covid-19-death-of-a-pregnant-woman

