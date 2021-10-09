Covid overwhelms our vaccine

Bell Rock Lighthouse

Creative commons



Chaotic Booster Deployment — The White House demands all boosters, the FDA recommends them only to a few, and the CDC overturns both and provides some, if not all — many people about vaccine protection I was confused. Vaccines work, but not for everyone. Determining how effectively a vaccine protects you from symptomatic treatment, severe illness, or death is not a simple “yes” or “no” equation. Conditional.

Like most other vaccines, the Covid vaccine acts as a fire alarm, not as an absolute barrier to infection. When the virus enters the body, vaccine-induced antibodies quickly recognize the threat and launch a full-scale attack to stop the virus from replicating and remove it from the system. Although it may be technically infected, the infection is unproductive and does not result in symptomatic treatment or illness. Or Successful vaccine protection.

With that in mind, the first condition for the success of the Covid vaccine is the development of high concentrations of antibodies that can detect SARS-CoV-2 infection and prevent viral replication. Currently, two doses of the mRNA vaccine produce high levels of neutralizing antibodies that can recognize most known variants of SARS-CoV-2, and in the months immediately following the second dose, humans become ill. You can effectively remove the virus before it becomes.Vaccines for some people, like modern organ transplant recipients Do not achieve This goal. However, in most cases, two doses of mRNA vaccine will work.

However, the challenge is time. Antibody levels usually spike immediately after infection or vaccination and then decline over time. All of us can expect that initial antibody levels will eventually decline in about 5-8 months, but for people with a weakened immune system due to age or other illnesses, these levels are faster and more It may drop quickly. We also find that our antibodies are less effective against some SARS-CoV-2 mutants, even among healthy people.Less effective for some variants Four months After the second dose.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

It leads us to the second condition, which is tied to the first condition: the number of doses needed to reach high levels of neutralizing antibodies over a long period of time. Given the pandemic epidemic and the urgent need to contain the results of early clinical trials, the first FDA emergency approval was granted to the double-dose Covid vaccine mRNA vaccine manufacturer.However, in more recent studies, on the third dose Significant improvement Both the potency and breadth of neutralizing antibody levels provide even stronger protection against all known mutants than that occur after a second dose. Even if the initial spike of antibody is reduced, it is reduced from a much higher level. This means that it takes time for the vaccine to lose its effectiveness.

Knowing this, you can only be considered protected from Covid-19 if you meet both the first and second conditions in this list. If you received the first two vaccinations more than 4-5 months ago, you will need a third. Administer to ensure that there are sufficient levels of neutralizing antibodies to knock out the virus before it becomes ill. The mRNA vaccine is actually planned to be given 3 times instead of 2 times.

Next, we move on to the next condition, long-term immunity. The initial surge in antibody protection after vaccination or infection with any disease is always expected to decline — our bodies can continue to mass produce antibodies to combat all the threats we have encountered so far. Wouldn’t have been. However, there is a longer-term immune response that is partially guided by memory B cells. These B cells are a bit like a bouncer standing inside a local bar door. They are often resting, but are always on the lookout for threats. If you see unwelcome visitors from past returns, they will try to kick them out just before they cause a problem. The way B cells do that is to initiate a series of reactions that produce a new surge in antibody production to knock out the virus. However, this task takes time. First the time required to detect the threat, then the time required to generate enough antibodies to overwhelm and overcome the virus.

When it comes to long-term immunity of Covid-19, the unanswered question is whether long-term memory cells can act fast enough to initiate an immune response. For some diseases, such as measles, vaccination immunity lasts almost a lifetime or, as with diphtheria, lasts for more than a few years. However, in the case of viruses like influenza, vaccine protection is much shorter-lived, not because of the inherent damage of the immune system, but because of the nature of the virus. Like Covid, influenza viruses mutate and adapt. Every mutation is like a new disguise that the virus wears to invade our body undetected. Bouncer B cells may eventually recognize the virus as a threat, but it takes longer and takes longer for the virus to replicate and spread before it becomes aware that it is infected. ..

During that long period of time, the virus can escape and infect others. This is an important challenge in controlling the spread of new infections and diseases. Another major challenge that is more important for infected individuals is that by the time B cells become aware of the threat and begin responding, the virus may replicate, making it even more difficult for the immune system to knock out the virus. That is. .. This explains why vaccinated people can still be very serious from infection.

Given our early understanding of long-term immunity to SARS-CoV-2, none of us yet know if this condition will be met over time. But what we can expect is that, at least in the short term, we will need regular Covid vaccines beyond the first three doses. We are already accustomed to annual influenza vaccinations. Each year, the vaccine stimulates our body against the influenza strain most likely to be prevalent that year, causing the first vigorous antibody response, and the disguise that the virus wears on long-term memory cells this year, Or rather give signs of mutation. This not only shortens the reaction time of memory B cells, but also Some studies It also suggests that repeated exposures help build a better and broader immune response.

The final conditions to consider when discussing vaccine prevention are age and the quality of the immune system.We know Effects of aging About the general immune system and long-term B cell production. Covid-19 study Since the beginning of this year, the magnitude of the memory B cell response after the second mRNA administration decreased with increasing age, confirming age as an important variable of vaccine-induced immunity. There may also be other conditions that can weaken the immune system of people of all ages, such as inflammatory conditions and the genetic predisposition to infections, which are often caused by the genetic ability to initiate a strong interferon response. I already know. It is still unclear what that means in terms of vulnerabilities to death and serious illness, but this is true: for people over the age of 65, the initial response to the vaccine is not very strong and long-term immunity. May drop that too.

What all these conditions of vaccine protection above mean for the average person is:

If you meet all the criteria-you have a young, healthy immune system, have been vaccinated with mRNA three times, and will return to regular Covid vaccination if future booster immunization becomes available. Masu-You are probably a very well protected symptomatic illness or illness, but you can still get infected and spread the virus. With this in mind, pay attention to the interactions and play your part to prevent the infection of others who may be more vulnerable.

Worst if you meet some, but not all, of these conditions (for example, if you are old but have taken all three doses, or if you are young but not eligible for a third dose) It may be well protected from Covid. Although it means severe illness and death, it can still be vulnerable to the threat of long-term complications from symptomatic illnesses and mild infections. Consider continuing other protections, such as wearing masks and avoiding large, crowded gatherings, even if these requirements are no longer standard for people vaccinated in the area where you live. please.

And finally, if you choose to stop vaccination, or if you decide not to get a third vaccination, consider symptomatic treatment or serious illness, and unfortunately the risk of death. Plan your outing and engagement wisely and always use other safeguards. This virus has been with us for a long time. Vaccines may not be an absolute protection, but their effective use provides excellent protection that can save our lives and the lives of our loved ones around us.

Full coverage and live updates on coronavirus