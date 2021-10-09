First Pregnant Woman and Foetation Die in San Diego with COVID

County officials announced on Friday that the first pregnant woman who died of COVID-19 in San Diego died this week, as did her foetation.

Local authorities did not provide additional details regarding the woman’s age, health, or pregnancy other than saying she was not vaccinated. Dr. Seema Shah, the county’s chief epidemiologist, confirmed that women had additional underlying illnesses at risk of severe COVID-19, but she did not elaborate further.

“This is a very unfortunate death, and our heartfelt condolences are directed at the deceased’s family and friends,” Shah said. statement.. “Infection with COVID-19 during pregnancy increases the risk of serious complications and death. Pregnant and unvaccinated people should be immunized to protect themselves and their babies. I recommend it. “

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention online and Our World in Data, only 31% of pregnant women in the United States were vaccinated in mid-September, compared to 64% of the general population at about the same time. bottom. Scientific publications. This may be due to confusion about excluding pregnant women from vaccine trials first and delays in recommendations as to whether or not they should become pregnant.

News that a pregnant resident has died arrives a few days after the county issued a warning to the locals on Wednesday. Medical system It shows an increase in the number of unvaccinated pregnant women.

Since June, 253 pregnant San Diegans have tested positive for coronavirus infections, of which 203 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 31 pregnant residents admitted to the hospital, 30 were completely unvaccinated.

These figures were given by Dr. Cynthia Ganfibananaman, director of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive science at UC San Diego Health, on Wednesday during a panel of local doctors taking up false information about the pandemic. , Emphasizes that the COVID-19 vaccine is currently well documented. Safe and effective for pregnant women.

In her presentation, Gyamfi-Bannermann said that vaccinated pregnant women are less likely to have a miscarriage, stillbirth, or premature birth than uninjected pregnant women, and the virus. She didn’t comment on the details of this particular incident, but Gyamfi-Bannermann repeated the message in a conversation with Union-Tribune on Friday.

“(It) is a serious illness and there are ways to mitigate its effects, and some of these (cases) may be avoided. It reminds us of the seriousness of what we are dealing with. only.”

Public health officials have known for over a year that pregnant women are more likely to be infected with severe COVID-19. NS CDC Pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalized than other women and will need to go to the intensive care unit or need a ventilator if infected. COVID-19 also increases the likelihood of preterm birth in pregnant women. This is defined as giving birth earlier than 37 weeks.

On September 29th, CDC issued its own issue. Health recommendations Vaccination is recommended for those who are pregnant, are about to become pregnant, or have recently given birth. Authorities said there were 125,000 cases, 22,000 hospitalizations, and 161 COVID-19 deaths among pregnant Americans as of September 27. Approximately 97% of pregnant women hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. And 22 pregnant women died of coronavirus infection in August. This is the highest monthly total so far.

The CDC, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the Maternal and Fetal Medicine Society all recommend vaccination of pregnant women.

So why is the vaccination rate so low? One possible factor was that the first clinical trials that tested the coronavirus vaccine did not include pregnant women. This is a long-term problem in any clinical trial, as researchers are reluctant to recruit pregnant volunteers with great care. If a vaccine or drug is safe and effective for everyone else, its precautions can backfire and pregnant women will not know what to do.

However, there is much more evidence on today’s topic than in December, when the Food and Drug Administration approved the first vaccine. Some of the first study participants became pregnant during the study without serious complications or side effects.Since then, Israeli studies published in journals Nature medicine In September, between December and June, the Pfizer vaccine was found to be approximately 90% effective against COVID-19 hospitalization in pregnant women. Other studies have reported strong vaccine protection against infection, hospitalization, and death, and the CDC states that there is no evidence that immunization affects childbirth in men or women.

Vaccination does more than just benefit the mother. Immunized breastfeeding women can pass antibodies to fight the virus to their babies. Therefore, vaccination is one of the best and only ways for new mothers to directly protect their babies from COVID-19.

The CDC recommends that anyone who is pregnant and has questions about the COVID-19 vaccine should contact MotherToBaby, a non-profit service for the scientific association of medical professionals on birth defects. If you are interested, please call 866-626-6847 or www.mothertobaby.org..