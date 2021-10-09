State sets new record in 1965 with new cases and 5 deaths

Close contact changes Victorian health officials have not monitored secondary close contact due to the huge number of cases found in the state. Matson announced the change on Saturday morning and could choose to notify that primary intimate contacts are quarantined to their intimate contacts, but secondary contacts do not need to be quarantined. Stated. This weekend, a text message will reach approximately 16,000 secondary intimate contacts, freeing them from quarantine. Measures have not changed for primary close contact with confirmed cases. Matson said the multiple rings of the COVID-19 separation were “very successful”, but the change acknowledged “changes in risk and changes in the environment as we no longer chase after zero COVID.” .. ..

“This is good news for those who are quarantined as their primary close contact, as their families do not need to be quarantined and can easily get the support they need,” she said. “If you think someone was near the confirmed case, or if you are worried and have symptoms, go and have a test.” She said the measure had already been implemented in Melbourne but is now being implemented state-wide. 5 more died A woman and four men died of COVID-19 in Victoria during the latest reporting period, and more than 570 have been hospitalized for the virus.

Health officials said the virus killed a woman in her 90s from Moreland, a man in her 70s from Moreland, a man in her 60s from Banyur, a man in her 50s from Hobsons Bay, and a man in her 50s from Hume. I confirmed. According to Pearson, there are currently 578 people in the COVID-19 hospital, 117 in need of intensive care and 83 on mechanical ventilation. Approximately 85% of the eligible population aged 16 and over receive the first COVID-19 vaccine, and approximately 57% receive the COVID-19 vaccine twice. South Australia Concerns Matson said a COVID-positive airline crew member traveled on flights across three states, including South Australia, during his recent infection.

Virgin Australia cabin crew members were on six flights across Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia, she said. Positive cases were discovered through regular staff testing, and all fellow crew members are now quarantined as close contacts. The flights of concern are: October 4: VA219 Adelaide from Melbourne. October 4: From VA218 Adelaide to Melbourne. October 5: VA827 Melbourne to Sydney. October 5: VA808 Sydney to Melbourne. October 6: VA1593 Newcastle from Melbourne. October 6: VA1595 Newcastle to Melbourne “Passengers on these flights have been contacted by the relevant jurisdictions and are in close contact with both New South Wales and South Australia and are working closely to conclude relevant passenger contracts. “Matson said. Mildura Concerns

The provincial city of Mildura was closed on Friday, and Ms. Matson said 20 new cases were discovered on Friday, raising concerns that the number of cases would increase from 1 to 37 in a week. “We believe there may be additional cases we haven’t found,” she said. “Today’s 20 new COVID cases have spread to many households and have a link to New South Wales. “The next seven days are important for us to have a really strict public health response.” Matson admitted that the announcement that the city would be blocked was delayed considerably, but the decision had to be based on “latest advice.” “We apologize for any inconvenience caused by our late notification, but never apologize for taking appropriate public health measures to protect Victoria.”

90 cases were found in Victoria yesterday and were included in the number on Saturday morning. Overseas support Australia will allow 2000 foreign nurses and doctors to enter the country for work under a plan finalized by the federal and state governments. Health system enhancements will take place over the next six months, primarily to suburban and regional hospitals and general practitioners. “This will be a one-time boost to provide additional support,” said Health Minister Greg Hunt. Age When Sydney Morning Herald.. “The federation is working on it, and the state is working constructively with us.”

Loading Two daycare centers outside Melbourne were identified overnight, children and staff were quarantined for two weeks, and screening at a local cinema was also identified as a potential COVID-19 exposure site. The Cardinia Lakes Early Learning Center in Pakenham, on the southeastern suburbs of Melbourne, is listed as a Tier 1 exposure site from September 27th to September 29th. Visitors to Tier 1 exposed sites should be quarantined for 14 days and tested immediately. Tarneit’s Child’s Play Early Learning Center, about 25 km west of CBD in Melbourne, was labeled Tier 1 exposure after positive cases visited on September 30, and October 4 and 5. The screening of the horror movie “Don’t Breathe 2” on October 1st is also listed as a Tier 1 exposure site for Ballarat’s Showbiz Cinemas.