Local Breast Cancer Survivors Advocate Preventive Care





Kansas City, Missouri — Doctors emphasize the importance of preventative mammograms in light of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer survival is in the 90th percentile of patients who detect the disease early and have a otherwise healthy history. “We traditionally screen women every year from around the age of 40,” said Dr. Elizabeth Butler. “If you have any symptoms — lumps, bumps, nipple discharge, abnormal redness, itching, etc., you may want to call either OBGYN or primary care, or call the breast center here. , You can also get a diagnostic imaging. “ Butler specializes in breast surgery at St. Luke’s Hospital. She said lack of insurance and financial burden can be a barrier for patients, but preventive screening can save lives. Doctors are also worried that concerns about being in the hospital during a pandemic will prevent patients from being hospitalized. “This is actually some of the safest places because we have high vaccination rates and we have all the precautions in place,” Butler said. “I’m honestly worried about some of my patients. If they miss these screenings, we’ll go in a couple of years.” Katy Guzman, one of Butler’s breast cancer patients, said early detection saved her life. She was diagnosed in June 2019 and by September of that year her cancer had disappeared. “I want a mammogram that lasts one minute each month in my life, rather than feeling that way again when they call you and say,’You have cancer.’ I don’t want that feeling again, “Guzman said. Following her diagnosis, Guzman turned her life around by quitting smoking, drinking alcohol and losing £ 120. “I want to see the kids grow up. I wasn’t ready to die,” Guzman said. “Oh, you have an autoimmune disease.” “Oh, you have cancer.” Do you need anything else? What else do you need to change your life? “ At the darkest time of her life, it was her silver lining. “Cancer gave me a whole new life lease. It gave me a whole new perspective,” Guzman said. “I don’t know if I was together.” According to St. Luke’s Hospital, one in eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer. As of 2021, this is the most common type of cancer in the world. Fortunately, with precautions, Guzman’s success story has potential for many others. Butler said the annual mammogram should not be postponed, but will be postponed for several weeks after COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccines can cause swelling of the lymph nodes, a similar symptom in cancer patients. This can lead to unnecessary concerns until doctors can ensure a clean MRI. “You probably have to wait at least two weeks. Some of the current literature, and the method we are currently practicing, says up to about six weeks after the end of the second dose, before boosters etc. “Yes,” said Butler. If the patient has recently been vaccinated, you can warn your doctor before starting mammogram screening. To avoid concern, patients can also be vaccinated after the mammogram. For more information and resources on the St. Luke’s Hospital mammogram, Website..

