Paint the Town Pink supports local breast cancer patients

In October 2018, Mountain Valley Bank employees thinking of pink will rejoin the local nonprofit Paint the Town Pink to support breast cancer awareness, early screening, and struggling patients.

Volunteer organizers of the non-profit Yampa Valley Breast Cancer Awareness Project hope that individuals and businesses will join together this month to give local breast cancer patients and survivors a large pink group of hugs.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a local non-profit organization called Paint the Town Pink, which many recognize in its original name, The Bust of Steamboat, in Routt and Moffat counties to fight breast cancer. It’s been 22 years since I raised money for women.

“The Bust of Steamboat is bringing our objectives to the streets to raise awareness and raise money throughout the community. Project founder DebCurd-Kinnecom said that individuals and businesses are involved in events and fundraising. You can promote this year’s theme, “The Power of Pink,” by holding the event for a month. “We are asking our community to show the same strength, courage, and support that breast cancer survivors show in their daily battles.”

According to the UC Health Gloria Gossard Breast Care Center in Steamboat Springs, women in 38 regions were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. Of these, 23 are from Routt County, 6 from Moffat County, and 9 from other local counties. Last year, the center conducted 2,588 mammograms and 187 screening ultrasonography for women with dense breast tissue.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the project organizers shifted their focus from one big community event and auction to the current Paint the Town Pink event. Early detection of breast cancer affecting 1 in 8 American women. Last year, nonprofits raised $ 43,500, and this year’s theme, The Power of Pink, has a funding target of $ 50,000, Kinnecom said.

The fund supports local women in everything from the cost of leaving town for radiation therapy to the patient’s wig and refunds for childcare while the woman is recovering. Uninsured or uninsured patients can apply for assistance in getting mammogram screening or have high insurance for follow-up tests and treatments such as ultrasound and biopsy screening. You can pay non-deductible expenses.

According to Kinecom, creative ways to support this cause are from the monthly donations collected at the Steamboat Yoga Center, from a group of women who donate a pledge per mile on foot, a special pink drink. Even the restaurants that donate their earnings can be very different. For example, six locations in Rex’s restaurant family will donate $ 5 per drink to specials such as Salt & Lime Frutile Margarita, Creekside Cafe and Grill Pink Lady, and Big House Burger Strawberry Custard Shake.

Individuals can also donate funds directly or find information about other local fundraising activities. TheBustofSteamboat.org ..

At this month’s UC Health Yampa Valley Medical Center, proceeds from the Strawberry Sunrise pink smoothie at Yampa Joe’s snack shop will be donated to a non-profit project. On October 25th, the medical center cafeteria will change to a pink menu with pink cookies. YVMC Communications Specialist Lindsey Reznicek said that staff are encouraged to wear pink throughout the month, including pink clothing, socks, surgical hoods and ribbons.

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center staff will turn pink in October 2018 to assist breast cancer patients.

“This represents a fundraiser for all of us in the community finally painting the town in pink with a ribbon, pink storefronts, individual locations. These are all towards the power of pink, breast cancer awareness. We are raising early detection and raising funds for local women. Those who are experiencing the fight, “said Kinecom. “We do everything we can, turn around and give it to women in need all year round.”

Other members of the All Volunteer Committee of the Nonprofit include Jan Fritz, Marlene Fischer, Michael Kinnecom, Bonnie Madderom, Nancy Paul and Tibby Spearre.

“Each of us was in a sense exposed to breast cancer, either as a survivor, or lost someone near us, or was diagnosed by a friend,” Kinecom said of the board. ..

Kinecom said the needs and gratitude of local women were clear.

“Just this week, we received two requests from a local woman in need of MRI for more detailed diagnostic screening,” said Kinnecom. “We received some thank-you words from local women who were being treated for breast cancer during the summer. The memo notes how unexpected support had a positive impact on their well-being. And there was a similar message about the perception that someone was concerned about their recovery. “

If you have any questions about awareness raising and funding projects, please email us [email protected] ..

