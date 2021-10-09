Thousands are released from quarantine as Victoria records 1,965 COVID cases and 5 deaths

Victorian health officials have changed rules for secondary close contact after the state reports record 1,965 new COVID cases and five deaths, releasing thousands from quarantine. increase.

A woman in her 90s and a man in her 70s from Moreland, a man in her 60s from Banyur, a man in her 60s from Hobsons Bay, and a man in her 50s from Hume have died.

This brings the total number of active cases in the state to 17,199 and the total number of deaths in the current outbreak to 80.

Currently, 578 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, 117 of whom are infected with the ICU and 83 of whom are ventilated.

NS The city of Mildura has entered a seven-day blockade At 11:59 pm yesterday in response to the feared surge in cases involving 20 new infections in today’s numbers.

The decision was announced Friday night based on new data, and health officials said they had no other options available.

“If there is any inconvenience caused by our late notification, we apologize for it,” said Kate Matson, deputy secretary of the Victorian Health Department.

“But we never apologize for taking appropriate public health measures to protect Victoria and the Victorian community.”

Two additional test facilities were opened in Mildura this weekend.

Meanwhile, Greater Sheparton and Muabourshire have lifted the one-week blockade.

Thousands to finish quarantine early

As the number of cases increases, the Ministry of Health will no longer actively manage secondary close contact.

Secondary intimate contacts no longer need to be quarantined, but primary intimate contacts are required to be quarantined from other family members.

Health officials said the strategy worked effectively in Melbourne and is now being adopted state-wide.

Approximately 16,000 secondary close contacts will receive a text message this weekend to notify them of the change and release them from quarantine.

Matson said the change reflected a changing pandemic situation in Victoria.

“We are not tracking zero COVID in Victoria. At this time, we have 17,000 active cases in Victoria,” said Matson.

“Public health risks are not secondary close contacts when weighed against operational implications.”

Secondary close contact is recommended to be tested for COVID-19, even if it shows any symptoms.

Health officials said health officials are trying to devote resources to identifying sensitive areas of exposure and managing key close contact with confirmed cases.

Nurseries and elementary schools make up the majority of COVID exposure sites Released overnight by the Ministry of Health.

Virgin Australia’s Cabin Crew tested positive for COVID, with six flights between Melbourne and Adelaide and Sydney and Newcastle listed as exposure sites.

These flights include flights from VA219 Melbourne to Adelaide and VA218 Adelaide to Melbourne on October 4th. VA827 Melbourne to Sydney and VA808 Sydney to Melbourne October 5th, VA1593 Melbourne to Newcastle and VA1594 Newcastle to Melbourne October 6th.

Flight passengers are contracted by the relevant health authorities and staff are identified as primary close contacts.

Victorian creative industries funded

The Victorian creative industries receive a $ 15 million injection to revive the sick industry.

Small and medium-sized creative organizations have access to $ 10 million in funding, and $ 5 million is available through grants to freelancers and the only traders.

This marks the continuation of the Sustaining Creative Workers Initiative, which funded $ 4.2 million in 2020.

Arts organizations and businesses can apply for grants of up to $ 10,000. ((( Courtesy: John McCaslan + Partner

Applications will begin this month through Creative Victoria, but Creative Industries Minister Danny Pearson couldn’t guarantee the capacity or audience level of the event.

These details are not included in the state roadmap from COVID lockdown.

“Now we can’t give you a definitive timeline as to exactly when you can see them open to that level,” he said.

“I think the trials in six Victorian municipalities, which will start on Monday, will also take a very important step in starting the process of opening.”

The performing arts organization welcomed the Victoria State Government’s decision to add rehearsals to the list of allowed works. This will allow you to prepare your show before the venue reopens, based on your state roadmap.

The news “makes all circus artists cartwheel,” said Penny Miles, executive director of Circus Oz.

“This announcement will regain our industry and begin the momentum of development to meet the long-awaited audience demand for the arts and culture of Melbourne and the state as a whole,” she said. ..

Richmond mourns the loss of the community

The Richmond people mourn the death of Soner Kurtoglu, the owner of the beloved NiSa Deli on Bridge Road, who died yesterday at COVID-19.

By this morning, dozens of bouquets had been left in front of the store in honor of Mr. Kurtgle, who was infected with the virus a few weeks ago.

A flower bouquet left outside Nisadeli on Bridge Road in honor of the owner Sonar Kurtgle, who died in COVID-19. ((( ABC News: Crystalyn Brown

Members of the community have posted a message online describing the owner of the deli as “a wonderfully kind and very generous man.”

A compliment posted on the Yarra Residents Collective Facebook page describes Kurtoglu as a “nice gentleman.”

“All of us who went there loved him,” the compliment read.

“In a very short time, he instilled himself in our hearts.

“The community, generosity, and joy he gave us was great.”

Officers publicly express concern after resigning

Following a report issued by the Victoria Police Association, Victorian police confirmed that they were conducting an internal review on responding to protests on Saturday, September 18.

Hundreds of people were arrested in a fierce protest last month, Both demonstrators and members of Media Pepper were sprayed during the rally.

Victoria Police has launched an internal review of the September 18 protests in Melbourne. ((( AAP: James Ross

That’s because a senior police officer in Victoria offered to resign on Friday, publicly expressing concern about the enforcement of the Supreme Health Officer’s (CHO) instructions throughout the pandemic.

Sergeant Krystle Mitchell claimed to be the leader of a group of police officers who opposed compulsory vaccination.

“I chose to quit because of the way the organization I love to work in is used, the damage it causes to the Victorian police reputation, and the damage it causes, my soul. I can’t improve it anymore. Community. “

Victorian police said in a statement that Mitchell’s comments did not reflect the organization’s views and the issue was referred to Professional Standards Command.

A police spokesperson said, “Victoria police cannot choose which law to enforce.”

“Individual employees have important human rights, but during this public health emergency these must be weighed against the interests of the community.”

Ms. Mitchell also claimed that Prime Minister Daniel Andrews and Police Secretary Shane Patton worked too closely to enforce CHO’s instructions.

Pearson, who recently acted as deputy police minister, refused to criticize at a press conference on Saturday, saying that both Andrews and Patton acted professionally.

“Both individuals have distinguished and fulfilled their obligations at every stage and in every involvement,” Pearson said.

“I’ve never seen anything that suggests the opposite.”

In a statement, the Victorian Police Association acknowledged Ms. Mitchell’s resignation and thanked her for her service.

“I hope this former member of the Victorian Police will be well and she will get the support she needs.”

Detention center locks down

The Bass 2 compound at the Melbourne Immigration Transit Accommodation South (MITAS) facility was locked down after Serco executives tested COVID-19 positive.

People detained in the compound will be tested for COVID within a few days.

It was a week after the BroadMedose detention facility staff tested positive for COVID.

A spokesperson for the Refugee Action Coalition said detainees are at high risk of the virus and should be better protected.

“There have been many COVID protocol failures,” said spokesman Ian Rintoul.

“The government is messing with the lives of people in immigration detention. They should have been released.”

