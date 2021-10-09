Health
Focused on the mystery of medicine, the neurology of long COVID
The lack of even a scientific vocabulary to explain the long COVID, a debilitating hangover, is a source of medical humility about diseases that have not been seen for years in pathogen theory.
“We are open-minded to everything at this point,” says Dr. Greg Vanichikakorn, an occupational medicine expert who is the medical director of the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Rehabilitation Activity Program.
Long COVIDs are known to cause fatigue and shortness of breath, and fatigue makes basic tasks of life difficult.
However, it also involves an abnormal set of very painful cognitive symptoms. Almost half of all patients develop “brain fog”. Words are difficult to find, short-term memory is lost, and multitasking causes problems.
In a media call on Thursday, October 7, Vanichkachorn explained many of the basic questions that still accompany a long COVID.
In 1 year and 400 patients to 2 programs for long COVID care, there are still no false symptoms.
“If a patient complains about something that doesn’t seem to suit him, it’s still worth investigating,” Vanichkachorn said.
One of the new areas of interest appears to be the important hardware role of the body, the autonomic nervous system. This includes the ability to accommodate patients with equivalent mystery syndromes such as myalgic encephalomyelitis, POTS, and central sensitization.
“It seems to be a much more neurological condition than we expected,” says Vanichkachorn.
“One of the things we worry about is central sensitization,” he adds. “This is where the body becomes more sensitive to stimuli and some of those stimuli become more painful than they should be. It’s all fantasy to say that it’s in the human head. It may sound like a word, but what we’re talking about is actually rewiring how the brain interprets stimuli from the skin and limbs. “
Vanichkachorn believes that long-term hospitalization for COVID-19 may play a role in the neuropathology of long-term COVID.
“Many of these individuals coming out of the ICU are very debilitated …. Moreover, the body is experiencing some form of ongoing immunodysregulation or inflammation, resulting in shortness of breath, limbs. It causes tingling and dizziness. Everything makes it difficult to regain their power. “
Other studies have examined the role of speculative autoimmune card houses functioning with long COVIDs. In this house, antibodies attack enzymes to reduce inflammation and cause pain in the body. “If there are antibodies we make against this enzyme, it can cause a wide variety of symptoms as we see with long-range COVID,” he says.
“I think there are many underlying autonomic dysfunction problems in these patients’ symptoms … they look very similar to conditions like chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia, but these I think it’s too early to put everything together in one combined diagnosis. “
Vanichkachorn states that the goal of treatment is “to minimize symptoms and allow them to return to activity and life, which will improve over time.”
He says the best way to prevent long COVID is not to get COVID-19.
“And the best way to avoid getting infected with COVID-19 is to get vaccinated first, and to take precautions such as social distance and masking in the right settings.”
“I don’t want patients to lose hope because I feel like I’m waiting now, but I may find a very effective treatment … it will be better in the future,” he said. rice field.
