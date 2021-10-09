New York City health experts warn that the severe flu season in the coronavirus will be “terrifying.”

Staten Island, NY — Medical experts predict this year’s flu season and require residents to be vaccinated against influenza and coronavirus (COVID-19) to avoid a medical crisis.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, about 69,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, so a surge in influenza cases puts extreme stress on the health system.

On Staten Island, the current coronavirus positive rate has been reported to be less than 2%, and the number of cases is declining. However, doctors fear that the numbers of both influenza and COVID will increase as winter approaches and people begin to gather more indoors.

“We highly recommend it [the flu shot]Dr. Theodore Strange, Dean of Medicine at Staten Island University Hospital, said: “There is no place to take care of the patient.”

Last year’s flu season produced a very small number of cases, mainly because people wore masks and were socially distant during the coronavirus pandemic.

Immune weakness

As a result, population-level immunity has declined this year, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), explained at a White House press conference Wednesday. She said many hospitals and intensive care units across the country are currently in full operation.

Influenza can kill 12,000 to 52,000 people each year in the United States, resulting in 140,000 to 710,000 hospitalizations, according to Warensky.

The CDC recommends influenza vaccination for people over 6 months of age, especially those of all ages with chronic health conditions such as asthma, heart disease, and diabetes. Children at risk of serious complications from the flu, especially children under the age of five.

Those who have not yet been vaccinated with COVID-19 can confidently roll up their sleeves and receive both vaccines at the same time, Strange said.

“It’s completely safe to get them at the same time,” she said, and even getting both vaccines 10 millimeters apart on the same arm.

This composition of the influenza vaccine changes from year to year as needed to accommodate the seasonally changing circulating influenza virus.

This season, all influenza vaccines are “4-valent” vaccines. That is, it protects against four different influenza viruses: influenza A (H1N1) virus, influenza A (H3N2) virus, and two influenza B viruses. CDC.

They work by generating antibodies in the body about two weeks after vaccination. These antibodies provide protection against circulating influenza virus infections.

Plea for vaccination

Ideally, everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October, the CDC says.

The good news this year is that many people are still wearing masks indoors and practicing social distance, Strange said. “It may help us a bit, but we still need to vaccinate people.”

According to Strange, the vaccine does not contain live viruses.

“It’s safe; it’s not a living protein. It doesn’t cause the flu,” he explained.

It’s also free and can be picked up at most pharmacies, many without a reservation.

Curiously, those who hesitated to get one of the vaccines urged them to turn their thoughts to the other.

“Influenza vaccination isn’t just for you,” Strange said. “Influenza vaccination is about everyone around you. Why do you want to think about the possibility of spreading it to your family and friends?”

According to Warensky, vaccination against influenza and COVID-19 is the best way for people to stay healthy and protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.

“We have the right, I understand it,” Strange said. “But we are also responsible and it is to balance both. Like COVID, influenza is not political. It is a medical illness.”