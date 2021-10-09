Health
New York City health experts warn that the severe flu season in the coronavirus will be “terrifying.”
Staten Island, NY — Medical experts predict this year’s flu season and require residents to be vaccinated against influenza and coronavirus (COVID-19) to avoid a medical crisis.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, about 69,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, so a surge in influenza cases puts extreme stress on the health system.
On Staten Island, the current coronavirus positive rate has been reported to be less than 2%, and the number of cases is declining. However, doctors fear that the numbers of both influenza and COVID will increase as winter approaches and people begin to gather more indoors.
“We highly recommend it [the flu shot]Dr. Theodore Strange, Dean of Medicine at Staten Island University Hospital, said: “There is no place to take care of the patient.”
Last year’s flu season produced a very small number of cases, mainly because people wore masks and were socially distant during the coronavirus pandemic.
Immune weakness
As a result, population-level immunity has declined this year, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), explained at a White House press conference Wednesday. She said many hospitals and intensive care units across the country are currently in full operation.
Influenza can kill 12,000 to 52,000 people each year in the United States, resulting in 140,000 to 710,000 hospitalizations, according to Warensky.
The CDC recommends influenza vaccination for people over 6 months of age, especially those of all ages with chronic health conditions such as asthma, heart disease, and diabetes. Children at risk of serious complications from the flu, especially children under the age of five.
Those who have not yet been vaccinated with COVID-19 can confidently roll up their sleeves and receive both vaccines at the same time, Strange said.
“It’s completely safe to get them at the same time,” she said, and even getting both vaccines 10 millimeters apart on the same arm.
This composition of the influenza vaccine changes from year to year as needed to accommodate the seasonally changing circulating influenza virus.
This season, all influenza vaccines are “4-valent” vaccines. That is, it protects against four different influenza viruses: influenza A (H1N1) virus, influenza A (H3N2) virus, and two influenza B viruses. CDC.
They work by generating antibodies in the body about two weeks after vaccination. These antibodies provide protection against circulating influenza virus infections.
Plea for vaccination
Ideally, everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October, the CDC says.
The good news this year is that many people are still wearing masks indoors and practicing social distance, Strange said. “It may help us a bit, but we still need to vaccinate people.”
According to Strange, the vaccine does not contain live viruses.
“It’s safe; it’s not a living protein. It doesn’t cause the flu,” he explained.
It’s also free and can be picked up at most pharmacies, many without a reservation.
Curiously, those who hesitated to get one of the vaccines urged them to turn their thoughts to the other.
“Influenza vaccination isn’t just for you,” Strange said. “Influenza vaccination is about everyone around you. Why do you want to think about the possibility of spreading it to your family and friends?”
According to Warensky, vaccination against influenza and COVID-19 is the best way for people to stay healthy and protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.
“We have the right, I understand it,” Strange said. “But we are also responsible and it is to balance both. Like COVID, influenza is not political. It is a medical illness.”
Sources
2/ https://www.silive.com/news/2021/10/harsh-flu-season-amid-coronavirus-would-be-horrific-nyc-health-expert-warns.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]