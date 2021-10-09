Covid-19 Booster Shots for Healthcare Professionals, Frontline Workers, and People Over 30, Singapore News & Top Stories





Singapore-From Saturday (October 9th), healthcare professionals, frontline workers, and people over the age of 30 will be invited to take Covid-19 vaccine booster shots. They will participate People aged 50-59 who are receiving booster shots From October 3rd. The Ministry of Health (MOH) said booster jabs will be administered to a group of these people who received a double-dose regimen at least 6 months ago. “Our health care workers and frontline workers are more likely to come into regular contact with Covid-19 cases during their work and are at increased risk of infection,” he said. In a statement, the Covid-19 Vaccination Expert Committee stated that the current surge in Covid-19 cases is 1.4 to 2 times more likely to infect healthcare workers and frontline workers. I did. “In addition, they may take care of vulnerable people, such as the elderly and those with medical conditions,” he added. People in facilities such as prisons and home care facilities will also receive booster jabs, MOH said. These locations are a densely populated indoor environment and are therefore predisposed to an outbreak of Covid-19. “We are also working with various institutions to phase out booster immunization to eligible individuals in an institutionalized environment,” the ministry added. In addition, expanding the booster program to over 30 years of age will help raise the overall level of protection of the population, MOH said. Experts point out that while double-dose vaccines continue to “provide excellent protection against serious illness,” there is evidence that protection against infection has weakened over time. Did. Therefore, booster doses help reduce the risk of infection and Covid-19 infection. At a press conference by the Covid-19 Task Force of multiple ministries, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung data that giving booster jabs to people between the ages of 30 and 49 enhances protection against infections and serious illnesses. Said that is showing. He added that the risk of serious side effects is low and there is no difference compared to the first two doses. Starting Saturday, people in this group will receive a text message to make a reservation with a personalized reservation link to the previously registered mobile number for the first two doses. On this website. They can get booster doses at any vaccination center or participating public health preparation clinic (PHPC). As of Thursday (October 7th), approximately 372,000 people have been boosted. Approximately 57% of people between the ages of 50 and 59 and 72% of the elderly over the age of 60 have booked or have already been boosted. In addition, MOH recommended that moderately and severely immunocompromised individuals be vaccinated with a third mRNA vaccine two months after the second vaccination. These include people with the following conditions: -Transplant patients receiving immunosuppressive therapy, including solid organ and allogeneic stem cell transplants -Cancer patients undergoing aggressive treatment with chemotherapy and immunosuppressive therapy -Blood cancers such as lymphoma and leukemia -Immunosuppressive treatment for non-cancerous conditions -End-stage renal disease -Advanced or untreated HIV These people can be boosted 6 months after the third dose. Read Next: 10 Things You Should Know About Prime Minister Lee’s Address and Covid-19 Countermeasures

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/covid-19-booster-shots-for-healthcare-workers-frontline-workers-and-those-30-and-above The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos