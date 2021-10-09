CVHHH Health Talk: Why You Should Get the Influenza Vaccine | Weekend Magazine

Health
You may have heard Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice Care Nurse and Public Foot Care and Vaccine Clinic Coordinator Ashley La Firilla talking on WDEV and Froggie Radio about CVHHH’s Public Influenza Clinic, which began in September. not. CVHHH is proud to be able to host a flu clinic. It is a service we have provided for many years. Last year alone, the central Vermonter was vaccinated more than 1,600 times.
We recommend that you come to one of the clinics this year to get the flu vaccine. As Ashley says in her commercial, the flu vaccine reduces your chances of getting sick with the flu, which reduces the impact of respiratory illness on the wider community. This is all important to reduce pressure on the medical system and hospitals when heading for the cold and flu season during a coronavirus pandemic.
CVHHH is hosting seven flu clinics this season in a convenient location in central Vermont. We asked Ashley for answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about influenza vaccines.
Remember that CVHHH is here for you. We want to help you stay healthy and safe!visit www.cvhhh.org For the full flu clinic schedule and details. You can also call the CVHHH Influenza Hotline (802) 224-2299 for more information.
When is the flu season? The flu season usually begins in October and can last until May. The peak months are usually from December to March.
When should I get the flu vaccine? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), September and October are good times to get vaccinated. The CVHHH Influenza Clinic operates during the CDC’s recommended period from the end of September to the beginning of November.
I am healthy Do I really need to be vaccinated? CVHHH recommends influenza vaccines to caregivers of people over 6 months of age, at high risk of influenza complications, and at high risk, following guidance from the CDC and the Vermont Health Service (VDOH). .. High-risk individuals include pregnant and lactating women, children, all adults over the age of 50, people with chronic illness, and people with weakened immunity.
When is the right time to get vaccinated? CVHHH’s Public Influenza Clinic is timed to provide optimal protection for individuals. According to Ashley, flu shots should protect most people who are generally healthy and whose immune system is not compromised during the flu season.
I heard that the flu vaccine cannot protect me from the flu. is it true? Each year, influenza vaccines are updated to match the three or four strains of influenza virus that studies suggest are the most common. Although you may be exposed to strains not included in the vaccine, vaccination is the best preventive measure recommended.
Does the flu vaccine protect me from COVID-19? The flu vaccine does not protect you from the coronavirus. However, the flu vaccine has many other benefits, including reducing the risk of getting the flu and reducing the risk of being hospitalized for the flu.
Is it safe to get the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the same time? According to the Vermont Department of Health, there are no safety concerns with the COVID-19 vaccine or Pfizer booster at the same time as the flu vaccine.
