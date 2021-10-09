Health
Newly Established Douglas County Health Commission Approves School Face Mask Exemption – CBS Denver
Castle Rock, Colorado (CBS4) – The newly established Douglas County Health Commission approved a new public health order on Friday, exempting children and adults from masking requirements, allowing asymptomatic people to evade quarantine. This policy allows parents to send students to school without masks and teachers to stop wearing masks while at school.
“It’s very personal to many people, and it’s said that bad things happen if good people don’t speak up,” said a mother with Parker who supported the new health order. “I am very grateful to you, and I am very grateful to live in this county where you hear people, and I am really grateful for it.”
The majority of those who spoke directly to the board and those who called remotely agreed to a decision that was a unanimous vote of all five members. However, some have expressed concern about taking this approach, such as having one parent in the room.
“The Douglas County Commission’s priority on the public website states that their goal is to keep you safe and to protect the most vulnerable citizens,” Parker’s father said. Said. “I’m scared to be a parent of two children because I say it’s strict and mask-proof.”
The new health order states that an exemption can be granted if someone has concerns about their physical or mental health. The Board revealed during the meeting, but it does not replace the state or federal obligations implemented in connection with COVID-19. Members of the Health Commission include two current county commissioners, a doctor who served on the board of the three county health departments, and a former managing director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and an EPA appointed.
George Tyr, Commissioner of Douglas County and Secretary of the Health Commission, said: “Don’t comply with public health orders has criminal consequences.”
The Douglas County School District explained in a notice to the community on October 1st that it would maintain a face cover as a requirement for everyone in all school buildings. Supervisors said this universal masking approach was still needed after the county acquired a new health sector due to the district’s obligations to Tri-County Health. He partially explained that removal of the mask would require more quarantine, and the Douglas County Health Commission states that the new health order should prevent it. The district said it was still considering a policy on Friday afternoon.
Read the new health instructions: https://www.douglas.co.us/documents/public-health-order-oct-9-2021.pdf/
