COVID Delta Surge has finally declined in southern Utah, but hospitals aren’t resting – St. George News

NS. George — This week, southern Utah has joined the decline of delta variant surges of COVID-19 infection seen in other parts of the state in the last two weeks.

However, it may be a small comfort for doctors, nurses and other staff at St. George’s Regional Hospital. At St. George’s Regional Hospital, there was no noticeable disappointment with the number of people admitted with COVID-19.

Dr. Patrick Carroll, chief physician at St. George Regional Hospital, spoke in front of the Washington County Commission on Tuesday, saying that 280 of the hospital’s 284 beds were filled. In an intensive care unit with 32 beds, 34 beds were filled and 32 ICU patients were infected with COVID.

“That means the ICU is met, even if it’s only COVID patients,” Carroll said. “We have never seen anything like that.”

As a result, not only COVID patients but also general patients are competing for beds. In one case this week, Carroll said it took three days to find a bed for a patient with organ failure.

As a result, Carroll issued an ominous warning to the residents of the county. It’s not time to become Daredevil.

“Our hospital is full. Beware of dangerous behavior,” Carroll said. “It remains full and the end is invisible. This is not a theoretical possibility. This is what is actually happening.”

The hospital put all non-life-threatening surgeries on hold for more than a month. And it’s not just people who get what’s called non-urgent surgery.

Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, an infectious disease doctor at Intermountain Healthcare, said Friday at Intermountain’s hospital in Utah, especially in the ICU, everything was over capacity.

“Heart surgery requires an ICU bed after surgery, but due to capacity issues, there is no room for it,” says Stenehjem. “These may not be non-emergency surgeries … but people need these surgeries, but we can’t offer it right now.”

Both Carroll and other Utah doctors continue to say that at least 9 out of 10 patients admitted with COVID have not been vaccinated. The majority of South Utine, 57.2%, remains unvaccinated.

Carroll also said that many nurses and hospital staff have quit their profession at the expense of more than a year of COVID-19 pandemic care, but staff shortages are not the reason for St. George’s regional capacity problems. ..

“We’re not due to a shortage of nurses, but because our hospital’s census is higher than ever,” Carroll said. “In other years, the number of nurses we have now would have exceeded a sufficient number.”

People who have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID-19 have left some of their population more resistant to the worst effects of COVID-19, but the delta mutants , Remains much more contagious than the mutants at this time. A year ago, Stenehem told unvaccinated people. It is also much more likely that unvaccinated people will land in hospitals or die.

Even those who haven’t landed in the hospital spend weeks at home in oxygen tanks where they can barely get out of bed.

According to the Utah Department of Health, Stenehjem said the hospital situation was even worse as unvaccinated people became ill last week, despite a 15% reduction in new infections in southern Utah. He said he did not expect any improvement. When the general public is not necessarily aware of the urgency within the walls of the hospital.

“We will see this level of occupancy in the coming weeks,” says Stenehjem. “We are still in the middle of it.”

St. George News reporter Morikesler contributed to this story.

Coronavirus Counts in Southern Utah (as of Friday, according to the Utah Department of Health)

Positive COVID-19 test: 39,035 (7-day average 105.57 per day, down 15.8% last week)

Currently infected (number: 2,414 (Autumnng)

Washington County (high transmission index): 598.12 per 100K rate in 14 days, down after September 23

Iron County (High): 948.23, fall

Kane County (High): 481.87, Fall

Garfield County (High): 1,128.49 rise

Beaver County (High): 581.22 rise

hospitalization: 67 (steady)

Dead (number): 369 (September 23-18)

New Infectious Diseases Per Day in Southern Utah:

Friday (October 1st): 150

Saturday (October 2nd): 145

Sunday (October 3rd): 88

Monday (October 4th): 58

Tuesday (October 5th): 83

Wednesday (October 6th): 127

Thursday (October 7th): 107

Friday (October 8) : 131

Current Utah 7-day average: 1,424 (steady)

Completely vaccinated in southern Utah: 107,847 (42.8% complete vaccination, + 1.2% after September 23)

St. George: 46.65% complete vaccination (+ 1.25%)

Cedar City: 37.84% (+ 1.49%)

Washington City: 42.81% (+ 1.24%)

Ibins / Santa Clara: 49.23% (+ 0.79%)

Hurricane / Rubberkin: 36.11% (+ 1.09%)

Enterprise / Veyo / Springdale / Hilldale: 41.62% (+ 1.03%)

Beaver / Garfield / Kane County: 41.04% (+ 1.17%)

Schools in southern Utah are active in COVID-19 infection (as of Friday, according to the Utah Department of Health)

Note: The Utah Department of Health currently provides only a range of infections in each district, not accurate figures. The numbers may be underestimated overall, as not all student infections have been reported to the state.

Washington County School District: 36-108 (decreased after September 23) Iron County School District: 18-57 (falling) Kane County School District: 1-4 (Fall) Garfield County School District: 4-16 (Rise) Beaver County School District: 3-12 (rising) Charter School in Southwest Utah: 11-20 ((( rise ). Southwestern Utah Private School: 0 (Fall)



Yellow school (There is a risk of moving to test-to-stay): None

School in the red (Students / staff must test negative to attend): None

Top 5 schools: Gateway Preparatory Academy (Southwest Utah Charter) 8 active infections, Dixie High (Washington) 6, Crimson Cliffs High (Washington) 6, Iron Springs School (Iron) 5, and some others 1-4 infections ..

Obtaining COVID-19 vaccine

Those who are currently able to receive the vaccine for the first time : Those over 12 years old. People between the ages of 12 and 18 can only get the Pfizer vaccine.use Vaccine finder.org Find a clinic that has a Pfizer vaccine.

: Those over 12 years old. People between the ages of 12 and 18 can only get the Pfizer vaccine.use Vaccine finder.org Find a clinic that has a Pfizer vaccine. Those who can take the second dose : Those who received the first injection 28 days or more before the reserved time.

: Those who received the first injection 28 days or more before the reserved time. Those who can receive the booster effect : People who have previously been given Pfizer or Moderna and have weakened immunity.

: People who have previously been given Pfizer or Moderna and have weakened immunity. The Public Health Service in southwestern Utah and most pharmacies and stores offer walk-up reservations.

You must wear a short-sleeved shirt and have a personal ID at the time of booking.

vaccination Free.

Washington County:

where: St. George Office, Public Health Service, Southwestern Utah, 620 S. 400 East, St. George

For time and details: click here

Iron County:

where: Cedar City Office, Public Health Service, Southwestern Utah, 260 DL Sargent Dr., Cedar City, 84721.

For time and details: click here

Kane County:

where: Kanab Office, Public Health Service, Southwestern Utah, 445 N. Main St., Kanab.

For time and details: click here

Garfield County:

where: Panguitch Office, Public Health Service, Southwestern Utah, 601 Center St., Pangitch.

For time and details: click here

Beaver County:

where: Beaver Office, Public Health Service, Southwestern Utah, 75 1175 North, Beaver.

For time and details: click here

St. George Regional Hospital / Intermountain Healthcare:

where: 400 East Campus St. George Regional Hospital, 544 S. 400 East, St. George..

Reserve: Click to register

FourPoints Health:

Location: Various locations.

For time and details :: click here

Libya Health:

where: Libya Health Campus, 2825 E. Mall Drive, St. George..

Reserve: To determine if the vaccine is available, call (435) 673-6131.

Albertsons:

where: 745N Dr. Dixie With St. George 915 Dr. Red Cliffs In Washington City.

Reserve: Click to register

Harmons:

where: 1189 E.700 South With St. George 3520 Pioneer Parkway In Santa Clara.

Reserve: Click to register

Lynn’s Market Pace:

where: 1930W.Sunset boulevard When 2928E.Mall drive In St. George 1120 State St. With a hurricane 150N Main Street In Cedar City.

Reserve: Click to register

Smith’s Food and Medicine:

where: 20N.Bluff Street When 565S.Mall drive With St. George 633 S. Main St. In Cedar City.

Reserve: Click to register

the goal:

where: 275 S River Rd. In St. George.

Reserve: Click to register

Walmart:

where: 2610 Pioneer Road In St. George 625 W. Telegraph St. In Washington City 180 N. 3400 West With a hurricane 1330S.Dr. Providence Center In Cedar City.

Reserve: Click to register

Family pharmacy:

Location: Some locations

Reserve: Use vacuumfinder.org to find a location near you

COVID-19 Information Resources

St. George News makes every effort to ensure that the information in this article is accurate at the time of writing. However, some data may have changed as the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus and science continue to evolve.

Check the following resources for the latest information and resources.

