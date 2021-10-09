Oregon Coronavirus: 23 dead, 1,580 new cases.Expected to be slowly relaxed

Oregon reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,580 new cases on Friday. The Oregon Department of Health has released new forecasts that predict a continuous reduction in daily cases and hospitalizations until mid-October.

Based on infection rates, authorities predict an average of 1,050 to 1,275 new cases daily between October 13 and October 26.

If there are new cases by county: Baker (6), Benton (26), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (9), Colombia (28), Couse (25), Crook (51), Curry (6), Deschutz (142), Douglas (41), Harney (9), Hood River (11), Jackson (68), Jefferson (21), Josephine (23), Clackamas (76), Lake (12), Lane (133), Lincoln (10), Lynn (141) , Malheur (25), Marion (136), Morrow (8), Multnomah (172), Polk (18), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (59), Union (28), Wallowa (11), Wasco (11) , Washington (125), Wheeler (12), Yamhill (40).

Who died: The 3,960th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 76-year-old woman in Jackson County who was positive on August 31 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on September 23.

The 3,961st death in Oregon is a 32-year-old Douglas County man who died on August 6th at the Oregon University of Health Sciences Hospital positive on August 27th. He had no fundamental conditions.

The 3,962th death in Oregon was a 43-year-old Douglas County woman who was positive on September 10 and died at home on October 7.

The 3,963th death in Oregon is a 72-year-old Coos County man who tested positive on September 25 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend and died on October 6.

The 3,964th death in Oregon was an 82-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on 22 September and died at home on 5 October.

The 3,965th death in Oregon was a 91-year-old man from Coos County who was positive on September 18 and died at home on October 3.

The 3,966th death in Oregon was a 95-year-old woman from Coos County who was positive on September 24 and died at Bay Area Hospital on October 6.

The 3,967th death in Oregon is a 71-year-old Baker County man who died on October 4, positive on September 21 at the Providence St Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington.

The 3,968th death in Oregon was a 63-year-old Jackson County man who was positive on September 29 and died on October 6 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

The 3,969th death in Oregon was a 63-year-old Jackson County man who was positive on September 19 and died on October 6 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

The 3,970th death in Oregon was a 61-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on September 12 and died at the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center on September 22.

The 3,971th death in Oregon was a 61-year-old woman from Multnomah County who was positive on September 8 and died at the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center on September 20.

The 3,972th death in Oregon was a 79-year-old Umatilla County man who was positive on September 30 and died at home on October 4.

The 3,973th death in Oregon was a 94-year-old Umatilla County woman who died at home on September 27, positive on September 23.

The 3,974th death in Oregon was a 68-year-old Umatilla County woman who was positive on September 1 and died at Good Shepherd Hospital on September 2.

The 3,975th death in Oregon was a 54-year-old woman in Tillamook County who was positive on August 13 and died on October 1 at the Providence Portland Medical Center.

The 3,976th death in Oregon was a 74-year-old from Linn County who was positive on September 23 and died on October 5 at the Good Sumaritan Community Medical Center.

The 3,977th Oregon death was a 60-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on 22 September and died at Salem Hospital on 5 October.

The 3,978th ​​death in Oregon is a 75-year-old Lane County man who was positive on September 21 and died on October 5 at the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend.

The 3,979th death in Oregon is a 78-year-old Lane County man who died at home on August 6, positive on July 30.

The 3,980th death in Oregon was an 86-year-old Lake County man who was positive on October 1st and died on October 4th at St. Charles Bend Hospital.

The 3,981th death in Oregon was a 64-year-old Klamath County man who died on September 29th at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on September 29th.

The 3,982nd COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 66-year-old woman in Klamath County who died at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on October 6, test positive on September 20.

Unless otherwise stated, each person has an underlying health condition and authorities are checking to see if the condition exists.

hospitalization: 656 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decrease of 43 from Thursday. This includes 167 people in the intensive care unit, six fewer than on Tuesday. There are 48 adult ICU beds out of a total of 688 (7% availability) and 294 adult non-ICU beds out of 4,229 (7% availability).

vaccination: Oregon reported that 3,073 people were vaccinated for the first time.

Since it began: Oregon reported 341,113 confirmed or estimated infections and 3,982 deaths. To date, the state has reported 5,236,053 vaccinations, fully vaccinated 2,546,757 and partially vaccinated 218,695.

For more data and trends, please visit: https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus..

