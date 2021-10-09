Health
Oregon Coronavirus: 23 dead, 1,580 new cases.Expected to be slowly relaxed
Oregon reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,580 new cases on Friday. The Oregon Department of Health has released new forecasts that predict a continuous reduction in daily cases and hospitalizations until mid-October.
Based on infection rates, authorities predict an average of 1,050 to 1,275 new cases daily between October 13 and October 26.
Monthly deaths:
If there are new cases by county: Baker (6), Benton (26), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (9), Colombia (28), Couse (25), Crook (51), Curry (6), Deschutz (142), Douglas (41), Harney (9), Hood River (11), Jackson (68), Jefferson (21), Josephine (23), Clackamas (76), Lake (12), Lane (133), Lincoln (10), Lynn (141) , Malheur (25), Marion (136), Morrow (8), Multnomah (172), Polk (18), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (59), Union (28), Wallowa (11), Wasco (11) , Washington (125), Wheeler (12), Yamhill (40).
Who died: The 3,960th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 76-year-old woman in Jackson County who was positive on August 31 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on September 23.
The 3,961st death in Oregon is a 32-year-old Douglas County man who died on August 6th at the Oregon University of Health Sciences Hospital positive on August 27th. He had no fundamental conditions.
The 3,962th death in Oregon was a 43-year-old Douglas County woman who was positive on September 10 and died at home on October 7.
The 3,963th death in Oregon is a 72-year-old Coos County man who tested positive on September 25 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend and died on October 6.
The 3,964th death in Oregon was an 82-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on 22 September and died at home on 5 October.
The 3,965th death in Oregon was a 91-year-old man from Coos County who was positive on September 18 and died at home on October 3.
The 3,966th death in Oregon was a 95-year-old woman from Coos County who was positive on September 24 and died at Bay Area Hospital on October 6.
The 3,967th death in Oregon is a 71-year-old Baker County man who died on October 4, positive on September 21 at the Providence St Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington.
The 3,968th death in Oregon was a 63-year-old Jackson County man who was positive on September 29 and died on October 6 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
The 3,969th death in Oregon was a 63-year-old Jackson County man who was positive on September 19 and died on October 6 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
The 3,970th death in Oregon was a 61-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on September 12 and died at the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center on September 22.
The 3,971th death in Oregon was a 61-year-old woman from Multnomah County who was positive on September 8 and died at the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center on September 20.
The 3,972th death in Oregon was a 79-year-old Umatilla County man who was positive on September 30 and died at home on October 4.
The 3,973th death in Oregon was a 94-year-old Umatilla County woman who died at home on September 27, positive on September 23.
The 3,974th death in Oregon was a 68-year-old Umatilla County woman who was positive on September 1 and died at Good Shepherd Hospital on September 2.
The 3,975th death in Oregon was a 54-year-old woman in Tillamook County who was positive on August 13 and died on October 1 at the Providence Portland Medical Center.
The 3,976th death in Oregon was a 74-year-old from Linn County who was positive on September 23 and died on October 5 at the Good Sumaritan Community Medical Center.
The 3,977th Oregon death was a 60-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on 22 September and died at Salem Hospital on 5 October.
The 3,978th death in Oregon is a 75-year-old Lane County man who was positive on September 21 and died on October 5 at the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend.
The 3,979th death in Oregon is a 78-year-old Lane County man who died at home on August 6, positive on July 30.
The 3,980th death in Oregon was an 86-year-old Lake County man who was positive on October 1st and died on October 4th at St. Charles Bend Hospital.
The 3,981th death in Oregon was a 64-year-old Klamath County man who died on September 29th at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on September 29th.
The 3,982nd COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 66-year-old woman in Klamath County who died at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on October 6, test positive on September 20.
Unless otherwise stated, each person has an underlying health condition and authorities are checking to see if the condition exists.
hospitalization: 656 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decrease of 43 from Thursday. This includes 167 people in the intensive care unit, six fewer than on Tuesday. There are 48 adult ICU beds out of a total of 688 (7% availability) and 294 adult non-ICU beds out of 4,229 (7% availability).
vaccination: Oregon reported that 3,073 people were vaccinated for the first time.
Since it began: Oregon reported 341,113 confirmed or estimated infections and 3,982 deaths. To date, the state has reported 5,236,053 vaccinations, fully vaccinated 2,546,757 and partially vaccinated 218,695.
For more data and trends, please visit: https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus..
-Ted Sickinger; [email protected]503-221-8505; @tedsickinger
Sources
2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2021/10/coronavirus-in-oregon-23-deaths-1580-new-cases-slow-easing-expected.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]