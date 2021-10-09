3,661 new infections and 20 deaths – Twin Cities





According to the State Department of Health, Minnesota recorded another 20 COVID-19 deaths and 3,611 new coronavirus infections on Friday. These deaths reported on Friday were Minnesotan people aged between the early 50s and late 90s, three of whom lived in long-term care and 17 of whom lived in private homes. Four of the dead occurred in September and 16 in October. The virus currently kills 8,295 people in the state and 4,671 people die from long-term care. An additional 113 deaths were suspected to have been caused by COVID-19, who were not positive on the coronavirus test. The 3,661 new cases reported on Friday were the result of approximately 54,650 tests, pushing the total number of cases in the state to 735,646 since the pandemic began. Almost all of Minnesota’s 5.8 million inhabitants have been screened for COVID-19 at least once, and the state has performed more than 12.8 million coronavirus tests overall. The state’s cumulative test positive rate is about 5.7%, and the current 7-day moving average is over 7%. Health officials say more than 5% are signs of a pandemic and are now caused by a highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Despite the receding delta waves across the United States, Minnesota currently has the eighth highest new infection rate in the United States. There are 871 inpatients, of whom 236 are in critical condition. Hospital leaders say the shortage of staff is tightening the hospital’s capabilities. Health officials say vaccines are the best way to avoid serious illness and slow the spread of the coronavirus. Breakthrough infections are becoming more common, but of the 3.1 million fully vaccinated Minnesota people, about 99% do not report breakthrough infections. Minnesota has received 6.5 million vaccines and 3.4 million inhabitants have received at least one vaccination. Approximately 73% of the vaccinated population over the age of 12 has received at least one vaccination.

