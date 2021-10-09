Breast Cancer Awareness Month Event in Fayetteville, Cumberland County





Breast cancer survivors in the Fayetteville area are calling attention to the disease in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Cindy McCormick, 64, a former principal of Cumberland County School, said she was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago. As a wife and mother with no family history of breast cancer, McCormick said she and her family cried when they were diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer on an annual monogram. “I’m scared,” she said. “The first thing you think of is mortality, so it’s pretty devastating to hear it.” Born and raised in Fayetteville, McCormick said the fight against breast cancer was less than six months and no chemotherapy was needed. She received 25 doses of radiation and took Arimidex for the next five years. Arimidex is used to treat breast cancer in postmenopausal women. “The hardest part for me was seeing my husband and daughter worried about me and knowing that I couldn’t do anything to help them,” McCormick said. For subscribers: How NC has transitioned from “never” to “maybe” regarding the legalization of medical marijuana Thankfully, McCormick said her monogram returned negative for breast cancer last week. “Oh my god, we celebrated,” she said. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is important, McCormick said. “Unfortunately, there are many low-income women in the community who don’t get monograms, first because they don’t have insurance and second because they don’t have the money to pay. Pocket.” Gladys Hill, 80, is the founder of Light Up Fayetteville Pink. She said nonprofits would raise money by selling $ 5 pink light bulbs to ease the financial burden on uninsured women and women who couldn’t afford their own annual monograms. Said. “My mission is to illuminate the city in pink to raise awareness of breast cancer,” she said. Another breast cancer survivor, Hill, founded a non-profit organization four years ago, two years before he was diagnosed with breast cancer. She said one in eight women would be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lives. Hill’s nonprofit has raised and donated about $ 25,000 over the past four years, Hill said. This year’s goal is to raise $ 10,000. All money collected by nonprofits will be donated to Cape Fear Valley Health. For more information on Light Up Fayetteville Pink, call Hill at (860) 748-8267. Events related to Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the Fayetteville area include: The 10th Annual Turn The Park All Colors of Breast Cancer, which will be held by Wu’s Elite Ultimate Workout starting at 7:30 am on October 16th at Hope Mills Park, will include a handshake event, a workout, And shopping opportunities are included. The cost of the event is $ 10. For more information, please contact Ruby Murray (910-850-8075).

Tatas and Tailpipes will begin Saturday at 9:30 am in Fort Bragg Harley-Davidson to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Revenues will be sent to Cape Fear Valley Health. Health and Education Writer Ariana-Jasmine Castrelon can be reached at [email protected] Or 910-486-3561. Support local journalism with a subscription to The Fayetteville Observer. Click the “Subscribe” link at the top of this article.

