Pandemics cause over 125 million new cases of depression and anxiety disorders.

New studies suggest that the coronavirus pandemic has caused more than 125 million new cases of depression and anxiety disorders worldwide.

First Global Estimate of Impact COVID-19 Regarding mental health, he states that the prevalence of major depressive disorder and anxiety disorder increased by 28% (+53 million) and 26% (+76 million), respectively, in 2020.

The study, published in Lancet, found that women and young people were the most affected. Wales online report..

Researchers said the findings highlighted “an urgent need to strengthen the mental health system.”

In terms of infection rate and blockade, the countries with the highest coronavirus damage had the highest increase in mental health cases.

Even before the pandemic, major depressive and anxiety disorders affected millions of men and women of all ages around the world and were the “major cause” of the global burden of illness.

“Doing nothing is not an option”

Dr. Damian Santo Mauro, Principal Research Author of the Queensland Mental Health Research Center in Australia, said:

“Promoting mental health, targeting factors that contribute to the deterioration of mental health exacerbated by pandemics, and improving treatment for people with mental illness should be central to efforts to improve support services.

“Even before the pandemic, mental health care systems in most countries have historically been resource-deficient and disrupted service delivery.

“It’s difficult to meet the additional demand for mental health services from Covid-19, but there’s no option to take no action.”

No previous study analyzed the global impact of pandemics on the prevalence of major depressive and anxiety disorders in 2020.

The new study assesses the global impact of pandemics on major depressive and anxiety disorders and quantifies the prevalence and burden of disability by age, gender, and location in 204 countries and territories. is.

The researchers found that an increase in Covid-19 infection rates and a decrease in people’s migration were associated with an increased prevalence of major depressive and anxiety disorders.

Without a pandemic, modeling suggests that there would have been 193 million cases of major depressive disorder worldwide in 2020, or 2,471 cases per 100,000 population.

However, according to the analysis, 246 million cases (3,153 cases per 100,000 cases) increased by 28%, and 53 million cases were added.

More than 35 million additional cases were women, compared to just under 18 million for men.

Modeling suggests that without a pandemic, there would be 298 million anxiety disorders worldwide in 2020, or 3,825 per 100,000 population.

However, according to the analysis, there are an estimated 374 million cases (4802 per 100,000) in 2020, and an additional 76 million cases, an increase of 26%.

Almost 52 million of the additional cases were women, compared to about 24 million men.

The additional prevalence of mental health disorders peaks among people aged 20 to 24 years, with 1,118 additional cases of major depressive disorder and 100,000 additional cases of anxiety disorder per 100,000. The number was 1,331 per person, which decreased with increasing age.

“Covid exacerbated many existing inequality.”

Co-author Dr. Alize Ferrari said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated many existing inequality and mental health social determinants.

“Sadly, for many reasons, women were always more likely to be adversely affected by the social and economic consequences of a pandemic.

“Additional care and family responsibilities tend to rest with women, who are likely to be victims of increased domestic violence at various stages of the pandemic.”

She added: “School closures and broader restrictions that limit young people’s ability to learn and interact with peers, coupled with an increased risk of unemployment, have made young people more affected by major depressive and anxiety disorders during pandemics. It also meant that.

“It is important for policy makers to take these underlying factors into account as part of their steps to enhance mental health services.”

Other mental health problems, such as eating disorders, may also have increased during the pandemic.

According to the research team, these should be evaluated when a new research is conducted.

Dr. Maxime Taquet and Professor Paul Harrison of Oxford University said the findings “clearly highlight” the impact of pandemics on global mental health.

Therefore, Dr. Take added: .. “

