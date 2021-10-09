Covid-19: Bay of Plenty Katikati Delta Positive

A Bay of Plenty person tested positive for Covid-19 as health officials were discussing opening an additional vaccine clinic in the area.

The person lived in Pukekohe, Auckland, and was on his way to the northern countryside of Katikati.

The Ministry of Health considers the risk low because it was vaccinated, regularly tested, and used the Covid-19 Tracer app.

According to the Ministry of Health, they were in the process of moving their homes and were allowed to cross boundaries inside and outside Auckland. They underwent regular monitoring tests as part of this approval.

Georgia-May Gilbertson / Staff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Luatria on Saturday as part of a regional tour to promote the government’s Covid-19 vaccination program.

The person has been tested at least 5 times since the beginning of September, and the latest last test was October 5.

All five of these tests were negative.

The latest test results show high CT values ​​that are usually seen in the early or late stages of infection, and further investigations, including repeated tests, are underway, the ministry said.

The person reported no symptoms other than regular seasonal hay fever and runny nose.

Place of interest Once confirmed, it will be added to the Ministry of Health website. Early information identified places of interest in Katikati and Pukekohe.

We have contacted the whole family, arranged tests and are currently in quarantine, with results expected on Sunday.

The test center will open in Katikati on Sunday.

Vaccine clinic announced on Sunday morning

Gary Webber, Mayor of Western Bay of Plenty, is urging residents to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

“When you’re knocking on the door like this, you have to prevent it.”

Based on suburban level data, Katikati vaccinations are below the national average for both the first and second vaccinations, with 77.5% of coastal towns being vaccinated once and 49.5% being fully vaccinated.

KEVIN STENT / Staff Positive cases used the app on a regular basis.

Katikati has one vaccine clinic. Located in the local RSA, right next to Route 2, it is currently open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am to 3pm.

Residents could also arrange for vaccination through the only medical center in the town.

Otherwise, you’ll have to drive to the Tauranga clinic, which is about 45 minutes away.

Officials working to launch additional tests, vaccine sites

A spokesperson for the Bay of Plenty District Health Board said: We will provide the latest information in the morning. “

The DHB also said in a statement that it was working with the ministry to launch an additional testing site.

According to the statement, in the current public health assessment, the person appears to be at risk because he is fully vaccinated and has consistently used the Covid-19 Tracer app.

“However, if you have Covid-19 symptoms, such as a mild cold or flu symptoms, you should be tested or contact Healthline for advice. Healthline is available for free at 08003585453.”

No place of interest has been announced, but DHB is for those who live in Katikati or who have recently visited. Ministry website..

Webber is fully vaccinated and encourages residents to follow suit.

“The only way to defeat this is to get 100% vaccinated as much as possible.”

His reaction to the news of the first incident in the town of Bay of Plenty was “unprintable.”

“I think I’m disappointed and disappointed in the town.”

Webber said he could understand if the area needed to join Waikato, Auckland and Northland at alert level 3.

For wake-up call – resident

Rochelle Thomson, a nurse living north of Katikati, was convinced that the case had been vaccinated and was using the Tracer app.

She wanted the news to emphasize the importance of vaccination.

“When you are far away from these little isolated towns, you think it’s far from you, but this is a bit of a wake-up call.”

Thomson says masks are often used in town. “I think people are accepting it as a new common sense.”

Thomson is receiving the Covid-19 vaccine for patients at the Weich Health Center.

Christel Yardley / Stuff Katikati has only one vaccine clinic that is open two days a week.

She encouraged people to find a place near them where they could be vaccinated to protect the community, but encouraged them to be kind.

“Be kind to the vaccinated and the local GP as it is in very high demand and we are doing our best to meet your needs.”

James Denier, a ward council member of Katikati and Waihi Beach, believed the case was a matter of time.

“I think it was pretty unavoidable, whether it happened now or in a few weeks.”

He was partially vaccinated and advised others to “continue to” get their jabs.

Test location will open on Sunday

Katikati Medical Center, 4 Clive Road, 8:30 am-4:30pm

Katikati Rugby and Sports Clubrooms, Fairview Rd, Katikati 8.30am – 4.30pm (business hours will be extended if demand is high)

Tauranga Accident and Healthcare, 19 Second Avenue, 8 am-6pm

Vaccine clinic opens on Sunday

Tauranga Central Covid Vaccination Center, 87 First Avenue, Tauranga, 8 am-3pm, walk-in

Bay Park Stadium, Truman Lane, Mount Maunganui, 10 am-7pm, walk-in, wheelchair accessible